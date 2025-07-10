ETV Bharat / bharat

Six Naxalites Involved In Murder, Firing During 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls Held In Sukma

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said that among the arrested, Kunjam Muka and Madvi Muya were accused of murdering Tati Budhra of Gangrajpad village in 2024.

The Naxalites who were arrested by the security forces.
The Naxalites who were arrested by the security forces. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 10, 2025 at 7:39 PM IST

1 Min Read

Sukma: Security forces on Tuesday arrested six Naxalites of the Konta Area Committee in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, Sukma police said on Thursday. The anti-Naxalite operation was conducted by a joint force comprising personnel from the police, District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CRPF. Of the arrested, two are carrying rewards of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh on their heads.

According to police, these Naxalites had carried out the firing and murder during the 2023 assembly elections. Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said, "Among those arrested, Kunjam Muka and Madvi Muya were accused of murdering Tati Budhra of Gangrajpad village in 2024. They were at large for a long time before being arrested from Pilavaya village."

"Muka, a resident of Pilavaya village, had been working as the Jantana Sarkar president of the Konta Area Committee with a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. Muya, a resident of Nilawaya village, was the militia commander of the same committee with a reward of Rs 2 lakh. As per police records, both the duo were involved in the firing on security forces at the Banda polling station during the 2023 assembly elections," Chavan added.

The tiffin bomb, detonators and wires recovered from the Naxalites.
The tiffin bomb, detonators and wires recovered from the Naxalites. (ETV Bharat)

Other Naxalites have been identified as Madvi Sukka (Jantana Sarkar member), Sodi Chandru (Jantana Sarkar member), Muchaki Lakhma (DKMS member), and Sodi Deva (Jantana Sarkar member).

Police said the arrested people were planning a blast in the Bhejji area of ​​​​Sukma. On their information, a three kg tiffin bomb has been recovered from the forest between Kottacheru and Gorkha, along with 22 meters of wire and five detonators.

