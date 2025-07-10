ETV Bharat / bharat

Six Naxalites Involved In Murder, Firing During 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls Held In Sukma

Sukma: Security forces on Tuesday arrested six Naxalites of the Konta Area Committee in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, Sukma police said on Thursday. The anti-Naxalite operation was conducted by a joint force comprising personnel from the police, District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CRPF. Of the arrested, two are carrying rewards of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh on their heads.

According to police, these Naxalites had carried out the firing and murder during the 2023 assembly elections. Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said, "Among those arrested, Kunjam Muka and Madvi Muya were accused of murdering Tati Budhra of Gangrajpad village in 2024. They were at large for a long time before being arrested from Pilavaya village."

"Muka, a resident of Pilavaya village, had been working as the Jantana Sarkar president of the Konta Area Committee with a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. Muya, a resident of Nilawaya village, was the militia commander of the same committee with a reward of Rs 2 lakh. As per police records, both the duo were involved in the firing on security forces at the Banda polling station during the 2023 assembly elections," Chavan added.