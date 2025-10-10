ETV Bharat / bharat

SIT To Probe IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar's Death After Wife Alleges Lapses In FIR

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Police have formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Y Puran Kumar, officials said. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chandigarh, Pushpendra Kumar, will head the team, a notification of which will be issued soon, they said.

The announcement comes after Puran Kumar’s wife, Amneet P Kumar, wrote a letter to the Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) demanding amendments to the FIR registered in connection with her husband’s death. The IPS officer was mysteriously found dead at his Chandigarh residence earlier this week on Tuesday.

In her letter, Amneet said, “The FIR does not clearly mention the names of the accused. The sections of the SC/ST Act that should have been invoked have not been included. I was given an unsigned copy of the FIR, which contains incomplete information. The police have also not provided me with a copy of the suicide note recovered from Puran Kumar’s pocket.”