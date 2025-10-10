SIT To Probe IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar's Death After Wife Alleges Lapses In FIR
The announcement comes after Kumar’s wife, Amneet P. Kumar, demanded amendments to the FIR registered in connection with her husband’s death.
Published : October 10, 2025 at 5:23 PM IST
Chandigarh: Chandigarh Police have formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Y Puran Kumar, officials said. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chandigarh, Pushpendra Kumar, will head the team, a notification of which will be issued soon, they said.
The announcement comes after Puran Kumar’s wife, Amneet P Kumar, wrote a letter to the Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) demanding amendments to the FIR registered in connection with her husband’s death. The IPS officer was mysteriously found dead at his Chandigarh residence earlier this week on Tuesday.
In her letter, Amneet said, “The FIR does not clearly mention the names of the accused. The sections of the SC/ST Act that should have been invoked have not been included. I was given an unsigned copy of the FIR, which contains incomplete information. The police have also not provided me with a copy of the suicide note recovered from Puran Kumar’s pocket.”
She further alleged, “The trigger point for the suicide, for which two people are responsible, Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrughan Kapoor and Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Bijarnia, has not been mentioned. The names of all the accused should be listed in column 7. Therefore, the FIR should be amended immediately.”
The FIR in the case was registered at the Sector 11 Police Station against 13 serving and former Haryana officers, including DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, in connection with the death of the senior IPS officer. In a suicide note recovered before his death, Kumar allegedly held these officers responsible. Chandigarh IGP confirmed that the FIR has been filed and the investigation is underway.
According to sources, Puran Kumar, an IPS officer of the 2001 batch of the Haryana cadre, faced "systematic humiliation, harassment, and caste-based discrimination" by senior officers, including DGP Kapur. His wife alleged that prolonged administrative persecution ultimately drove her husband to take the extreme step.
