Six Killed As Vehicle Collides With Bus Head-On In Bengal's Nadia

Karimpur: At least six persons were killed after their car collided head-on with a bus in the Karimpur area of West Bengal's Nadia district on Tuesday, police said.

The mishap took place at 6 am on the Krishnanagar-Karimpur highway when a speeding car collided with a bus near the Kanthalia area. According to eyewitnesses, the car was mangled due to the impact of the collision.

"We heard a loud sound from the direction of the highway in the morning. After we rushed to the spot, we found the car mangled, with some of the occupants thrown out due to the severity of the collision. Some passengers of the bus somehow managed to pull out the remnant occupants of the car and took them to a hospital," Meghlal Biswas, a resident, said.

"The private car was heading from Krishnagar to Kolkata when the accident occurred. The impact of the collision was so severe that the car got completely mangled. The occupants were rushed to the Karimpur Rural Hospital, where the doctors pronounced all six dead upon arrival. One person is undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be critical," an officer of the Karimpur Police Station said.

"The passengers of the car hail from a village in the Jalangi area of Murshidabad. An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the mishap," the officer said, adding that the bus driver is on the run and a search operation has been initiated to trace his whereabouts.