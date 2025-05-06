Six Killed As Bike, Car Collide Head-On In UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur: Six persons, including four friends, were killed in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a car in Madnapur area of the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

The ghastly incident occurred on the Bareilly-Etawah Road near Kawilpur village, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said. The impact of the collision was so severe that the fuel tank of the motorcycle exploded and caught fire, he added.

"The accident took place under the Madanpur Police Station area late on Monday night, in which six people died. One of the injured persons is undergoing treatment. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and further action is being taken," he added.

The passengers in the car — Sudhir (40) and Sonu (18) — died on the spot, and the grievously injured persons on the bike — Ravi (20), Akash (20), Dinesh (19), and Abhishek (19) — were rushed to the hopsital but succumbed to their injuries later.

Dwivedi said the youths on the motorcycle hailed from Tilhar town and were heading to attend a wedding ceremony at Ravi's maternal uncle's house in the Nazarpur village under the Tilhar Police Station area. As soon as they reached near the Jaipal Petrol Pump in Barkheda under the Madanpur Police Station area, the bike collided with a car coming from the opposite side. The collision was so fierce that the two-wheeler was shattered, and the fuel tank exploded. The car occupants were residents of Bareilly and on their way to attend a wedding in Giradharpur village in the same area. The bodies have been sent for autopsy.