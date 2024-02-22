Six Killed after Car Crashes into Tree in Karnataka's Belagavi

Belagavi (Karnataka): At-least six people died and four others inured injured in a terrible road accident that took place on Thursday between Manganakoppa and Beedi village of Khanapur taluk in Belagavi district of Karnataka, police said.

It has been learned that the deceased are residents of Langoti Galli in Dharwad city. The deceased have been identified as car driver Shahrukh Pendari (30), Iqbal Jamadar (50), Sania Langoti (37), Umra Begum Langoti (17), Shabanama Langoti (37) and Paran Langoti (13). Farath Betageri(18), Sophia Langoti(22), Sania Iqbal Jamadar(36), Mohin Langoti(7) have been identified as injured.

A senior police official said that a family was going by car from Kittur side to attend a wedding in Golihalli village of Khanapura taluk. "But the driver lost control and the car crashed into a hit a tree. The bodies of the car driver and another were shattered by the force of the collision. The vehicle was completely crushed," the senior police official added.

The residents and the police rushed to the spot and removed the dead bodies from the car and admitted the injured to the district hospital. District Superintendent of Police Dr. Bhima Shankar Guleda visited the place and took stock of the situation.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Nandagad police station. Police said a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be registered in this connection.