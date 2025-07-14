Six Killed Across Rajasthan In Rain-Related Accidents

Jaipur: Six people lost their lives in different rain-related accidents in the last 24 hours, as heavy rains pummeled Rajasthan, with many areas battling waterlogging issues.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Jaipur has issued a Red Alert, forecasting heavy rains on Monday, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Baran, Bundi, Jhalawar and Kota of the Hadoti region; Chittorgarh and Rajsamand of Udaipur division, Bhilwara of Ajmer division, besides Pali and Sirohi of Jodhpur division. An Orange Alert has been sounded for Ajmer, Nagaur, Tonk, Udaipur, Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Jodhpur and Jalore, while Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Ganganagar, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Alwar, Dausa, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Dholpur and Karauli remain under Yellow Alert with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning.

The schoolbus that got stuck in Udaipur. (ETV Bharat)

Among the deceased, two brothers who went for grazing goats in the Jahazpur town of Bhilwara drowned in an overflowing drain. Another brother-sister duo drowned in a pond in the Peepla Panchayat area under the Kelwara police station of ​​Rajsamand. A teenager died in Beawar town after falling into the mud, and one person was buried under the debris of a two-storey house that collapsed due to lightning in Rudawal town of Bharatpur.

A school bus was stuck under the inundated railway underbridge in Boyana village under Mavli tehsil of Udaipur on Monday morning. Later, the villagers took the children out.

Two cars were washed away by the strong flow of rainwater in Machind village under the Khamnor police station of Rajsamand, as the area has been receiving heavy rains since 3 am. A similar rain-related impact was felt in Baran, where a villager, who was stuck on a river island in Kamtha of Krishnaganj, was rescued by the SDRF at 11.30 pm. A bus of the Rajasthan Roadways was stuck in a strong current in Bhanwargarh, and the passengers were rescued by the locals with a tractor to pull the bus out. Several places in Kota witnessed waterlogging due to incessant rain. Reguons like Marwar, Jodhpur and Bharatpur are dealing with waterlogging in several areas.

The water level in the Bisalpur damhas increased to 314.03 RL meters after the inflow of eight cm in the last 24 hours. (ETV Bharat)

The water level at the Bisalpur dam, considered the lifeline for the people of Jaipur, Ajmer and Tonk, has increased to 314.03 RL meters after the inflow of eight cm in the last 24 hours, filling it to 73.62 per cent of its total capacity. Water gates have been opened at Bandh Baretha Dam in Bharatpur's Rudawal, after the water level touched 28 feet of the total capacity of 29 feet. The irrigation department and the police have been keeping a close watch on the dam. Bharatpur district collector Qamar Chaudhary has appealed to the public to move cautiously through inundated areas. Panchana Dam in Karauli has released 4,000 cusecs of water after the level reached 258 metres, just 0.62 metres short of the total capacity.