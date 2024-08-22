ETV Bharat / bharat

Six Killed, 22 Others Injured As School Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Ladakh

Srinagar: In the remote and rugged terrain of Leh's Durbuk area, a tragic accident claimed the lives of six people and left 22 others injured when a bus skidded off a mountain road and fell into a 200-feet-deep gorge on Wednesday, according to local officials. The bus was ferrying staff of a local school to a wedding celebration when it veered off the narrow road, plunging into the gorge below. The Durbuk area, located at an altitude of over 14,000 feet, is known for its treacherous roads that wind through steep, rocky landscapes, making driving hazardous, especially during the monsoon season.

Leh's Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve, who confirmed the details of the accident, noted that the district administration and police quickly mobilised rescue teams to the site. "It was a challenging operation due to the difficult terrain, but we were able to retrieve the injured and transport them to a local hospital for initial treatment," he said.

The severity of the injuries prompted authorities to deploy helicopters for the swift transfer of the 22 injured passengers to Leh's SNM Hospital and an army hospital. "Two of the injured are in critical condition," Sukhadeve added.

The Durbuk region, located about 170 kilometres east of Leh town, is a strategic area near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The narrow and winding roads, coupled with the high altitude and harsh weather conditions, make travel perilous.

Authorities assured through investigation of the exact cause of the accident, and measures are being taken to prevent such tragedies in the future. "Our deepest condolences to their families. The administration is offering full support as they cope with the aftermath of this incident. Meanwhile, the exact cause of the accident will be investigated to ensure that such tragedies are not repeated in the future," Sukhadeve said.