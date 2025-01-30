ETV Bharat / bharat

Six ITBP Officers Among 11 Booked By CBI In Fraud Case

Two cases of cheating and forgery have been lodged against the accused for allegedly causing nearly Rs 2 crore loss to exchequer.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 30, 2025, 5:48 PM IST

Dehradun: In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two cases against 11 persons including six serving ITBP officers for causing nearly Rs 2 crore loss to government exchequer through cheating and forgery during their attachment with the seventh battalion of ITBP located in Uttarakhand's Mirthi Pithoragarh, sources said.

The cases have been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 to probe the alleged malpractice, which took place between 2017 to 2021.

The first case is related to the transportation of several quintals of heavy generators. It is learnt that 10 KVA and 5 KVA generators were transported to various posts of the ITBP by the contractor's private transport. However, the accused showed the generators being transported by porters on paper, which the internal inquiry of the force found impractical thereby raising suspicion.

CBI FIR against ITBP offices in fraud case
CBI FIR against ITBP offices in fraud case (ETV Bharat)

Sources said that the forgery caused a revenue loss of Rs 1,129,858 to the exchequer.

The second case is related to the scam in stone transportation in the wake of the clashes between the Indian and Chinese armies in 2020-21.

CBI FIR against ITBP offices in fraud case
CBI FIR against ITBP offices in fraud case (ETV Bharat)

It is alleged that stones were collected from nearby areas to repair the fronts, but were shown to be brought from far away places on paper to embezzle government money. A total of 380 fronts were to be constructed at a cost of 18,75,000. However, Rs 28,10,000 was drawn for the said work through fraud resulting in a loss of Rs 9,35,000 as per sources.

CBI FIR against ITBP offices in fraud case
CBI FIR against ITBP offices in fraud case (ETV Bharat)

The FIR lodged by the CBI stated that wrong procedure was adopted to award the tender in favor of a selected contractor through forgery.

Read more:

  1. CBI Raids Indian Oil Official's Residence in Meerut
  2. Two Fugitives Facing Interpol Red Notice Deported From Thailand, US

Dehradun: In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two cases against 11 persons including six serving ITBP officers for causing nearly Rs 2 crore loss to government exchequer through cheating and forgery during their attachment with the seventh battalion of ITBP located in Uttarakhand's Mirthi Pithoragarh, sources said.

The cases have been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 to probe the alleged malpractice, which took place between 2017 to 2021.

The first case is related to the transportation of several quintals of heavy generators. It is learnt that 10 KVA and 5 KVA generators were transported to various posts of the ITBP by the contractor's private transport. However, the accused showed the generators being transported by porters on paper, which the internal inquiry of the force found impractical thereby raising suspicion.

CBI FIR against ITBP offices in fraud case
CBI FIR against ITBP offices in fraud case (ETV Bharat)

Sources said that the forgery caused a revenue loss of Rs 1,129,858 to the exchequer.

The second case is related to the scam in stone transportation in the wake of the clashes between the Indian and Chinese armies in 2020-21.

CBI FIR against ITBP offices in fraud case
CBI FIR against ITBP offices in fraud case (ETV Bharat)

It is alleged that stones were collected from nearby areas to repair the fronts, but were shown to be brought from far away places on paper to embezzle government money. A total of 380 fronts were to be constructed at a cost of 18,75,000. However, Rs 28,10,000 was drawn for the said work through fraud resulting in a loss of Rs 9,35,000 as per sources.

CBI FIR against ITBP offices in fraud case
CBI FIR against ITBP offices in fraud case (ETV Bharat)

The FIR lodged by the CBI stated that wrong procedure was adopted to award the tender in favor of a selected contractor through forgery.

Read more:

  1. CBI Raids Indian Oil Official's Residence in Meerut
  2. Two Fugitives Facing Interpol Red Notice Deported From Thailand, US

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CASE AGAINST ITBP OFFICERSMIRTHI PITHORAGARH ITBP BATTALIONITBP GENERATOR TRANSPORTATION SCAMITBP OFFICERS BOOKED BY CBI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Union Budget 2025: Economists Suggest Tax Reforms, Focus on MSMEs, And Boosts For Education And Technology

Ahead Of Union Budget, Agriculture Experts Expect Enhancement Of Agri-Fund For Research, New-aged Technology

Share Of Sugar Industry In GDP Can Go Up To 3 Per Cent: Gadkari

Union Budget 2025: Traders Fear Collapse Without Support For Diamond Industry; Demand Tax Cuts, Improved Infrastructure

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.