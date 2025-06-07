ETV Bharat / bharat

Six Injured After KSRTC Bus Rams Into Karnataka RTC Bus From Behind In Thrissur

The preliminary cause of the mishap is believed to be the sudden application of brakes by the Karnataka RTC bus to avert a large pothole.

Published : June 7, 2025 at 12:10 PM IST

Thrissur: Six persons, including two women, were injured on Saturday after a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus rammed into a Karnataka state bus from behind at 5 am near the Ayyappankavu Temple in Mundur under the Thrissur district of Kerala. The injured were initially taken to Amala Hospital and later shifted to Thrissur Medical College for further treatment.

As per the preliminary investigation by the police, the cause of the mishap is the sudden application of brakes by the driver of the Karnataka RTC bus to stop it from falling into a large pothole, due to which the KSRTC bus crashed into it from behind.

The Karnataka state bus was on its way from Karnataka to Ernakulam, while the KSRTC bus was travelling from Kozhikode to Perumbavoor.

The KSRTC driver is also among the injured, who is currently under observation due to serious injuries, and other passengers of both buses suffered varying degrees of trauma. Soon after the accident, emergency responders, accompanied by the police, rushed to the spot to rescue the trapped and injured passengers and clear the way for the normalisation of traffic movement.

The authorities have ordered an investigation into the matter to ascertain the exact cause of the incident. The possibility of poor visibility in the area and overspeeding by both buses is also being factored in by the investigators. Footage of CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the spot is also being examined, and onlookers are being talked to, police said.

