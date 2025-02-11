ETV Bharat / bharat

Six Including Two Kids Injured After Express Train Hits Local In Cooch Behar

Passengers said the direction of the engine of Siliguri bound Intercity Express (15468) was being changed when the accident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment.

The damaged bogey of the Siliguri Intercity Express after the accident.
ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 11, 2025, 3:34 PM IST

Cooch Benhar: Six persons including two kids were injured after a loco engine hit the stationary local train they were sitting in from behind at the Bamanhat station under Dinhata here on Tuesday. A bogey of the train suffered damage.

Passengers said the direction of the engine of Siliguri bound Intercity Express (15468) was being changed when the accident happened.

The injured have been rushed to the Bamanhat Block Primary Health Centre. Railway officials hurried to the spot along with the local police. The early morning incident created a sensation in the area.

Following the incident, the Intercity Express departed for Siliguri. Passengers said the railway authority should have been more cautious.

"The engine was being manoeuvred when the express train rammed into the local train from behind. Some passengers sustained injuries in the accident," Bimal Chakraborty, a passenger, said.

An official of the North East Frontier Railway said the matter is being investigated.

On January 22, a rail ancient in Jalgaon of Maharashtra claimed 13 lives. A rumour about a fire in the Pushpak Express prompted some passengers to stop the train by pulling the emergency chain. They jumped on the track, only to be run over by the Karnataka Express coming from the opposite direction.

