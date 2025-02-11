ETV Bharat / bharat

Six Including Two Kids Injured After Express Train Hits Local In Cooch Behar

The damaged bogey of the Siliguri Intercity Express after the accident. ( ETV Bharat )

Cooch Benhar: Six persons including two kids were injured after a loco engine hit the stationary local train they were sitting in from behind at the Bamanhat station under Dinhata here on Tuesday. A bogey of the train suffered damage.

Passengers said the direction of the engine of Siliguri bound Intercity Express (15468) was being changed when the accident happened.

The injured have been rushed to the Bamanhat Block Primary Health Centre. Railway officials hurried to the spot along with the local police. The early morning incident created a sensation in the area.

Following the incident, the Intercity Express departed for Siliguri. Passengers said the railway authority should have been more cautious.