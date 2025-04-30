Andhra Pradesh | Six Including Five MBBS Students Killed As Car Rams Into House In Nellore District

Nellore: At least six people, including five MBBS students, were killed after a car rammed into a house in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.
According to locals and police, the accident occurred when the car rammed into a house at Pothireddypalem on the Mumbai highway.
Police said 50-year-old Venkata Ramanaiah, who was living in the house, was killed on the spot.
Six people travelling in the car sustained serious injuries. The incident took place in Buchireddypalem village when they were returning after attending the engagement ceremony of their friend's sister. The locals informed 108 Ambulance, which reached the spot. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a private hospital.
It is understood that five medical students died while undergoing treatment. The deceased have been identified as Abhishek Raj, who hailed from Anantapur district, Jeevan Chandra Reddy, who hailed from Nellore, Yagnesh, who hailed from Prakasam, Naresh Nayak, who hailed from Anantapur and Abhisashi Purushottam, who hailed from Tirupati.
The condition of another student, Navaneeth Shankar, who hails from Kadapa) is stable, doctors said. All of them are studying second-year medicine at Narayana Medical College in Nellore.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the accident. He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. He said that compensation will be given to the kin of the deceased.