ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Pradesh | Six Including Five MBBS Students Killed As Car Rams Into House In Nellore District

Locals gathered after a car rammed into a house in Nellore district of Andhra Pradsh ( ETV Bharat )

Nellore: At least six people, including five MBBS students, were killed after a car rammed into a house in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

According to locals and police, the accident occurred when the car rammed into a house at Pothireddypalem on the Mumbai highway.

Police said 50-year-old Venkata Ramanaiah, who was living in the house, was killed on the spot.

Six people travelling in the car sustained serious injuries. The incident took place in Buchireddypalem village when they were returning after attending the engagement ceremony of their friend's sister. The locals informed 108 Ambulance, which reached the spot. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a private hospital.