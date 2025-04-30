ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Pradesh | Six Including Five MBBS Students Killed As Car Rams Into House In Nellore District

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the horrific accident.

Six Including Five MBBS Students Killed As Car Rams Into House In Nellore District
Locals gathered after a car rammed into a house in Nellore district of Andhra Pradsh (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 30, 2025 at 7:17 PM IST

1 Min Read

Nellore: At least six people, including five MBBS students, were killed after a car rammed into a house in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

According to locals and police, the accident occurred when the car rammed into a house at Pothireddypalem on the Mumbai highway.

Police said 50-year-old Venkata Ramanaiah, who was living in the house, was killed on the spot.

Six people travelling in the car sustained serious injuries. The incident took place in Buchireddypalem village when they were returning after attending the engagement ceremony of their friend's sister. The locals informed 108 Ambulance, which reached the spot. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a private hospital.

It is understood that five medical students died while undergoing treatment. The deceased have been identified as Abhishek Raj, who hailed from Anantapur district, Jeevan Chandra Reddy, who hailed from Nellore, Yagnesh, who hailed from Prakasam, Naresh Nayak, who hailed from Anantapur and Abhisashi Purushottam, who hailed from Tirupati.

Six Including Five MBBS Students Killed As Car Rams Into House In Nellore District
The mangled remains of the car which rammed into a house in Nellore district (ETV Bharat)

The condition of another student, Navaneeth Shankar, who hails from Kadapa) is stable, doctors said. All of them are studying second-year medicine at Narayana Medical College in Nellore.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the accident. He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. He said that compensation will be given to the kin of the deceased.

Nellore: At least six people, including five MBBS students, were killed after a car rammed into a house in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

According to locals and police, the accident occurred when the car rammed into a house at Pothireddypalem on the Mumbai highway.

Police said 50-year-old Venkata Ramanaiah, who was living in the house, was killed on the spot.

Six people travelling in the car sustained serious injuries. The incident took place in Buchireddypalem village when they were returning after attending the engagement ceremony of their friend's sister. The locals informed 108 Ambulance, which reached the spot. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a private hospital.

It is understood that five medical students died while undergoing treatment. The deceased have been identified as Abhishek Raj, who hailed from Anantapur district, Jeevan Chandra Reddy, who hailed from Nellore, Yagnesh, who hailed from Prakasam, Naresh Nayak, who hailed from Anantapur and Abhisashi Purushottam, who hailed from Tirupati.

Six Including Five MBBS Students Killed As Car Rams Into House In Nellore District
The mangled remains of the car which rammed into a house in Nellore district (ETV Bharat)

The condition of another student, Navaneeth Shankar, who hails from Kadapa) is stable, doctors said. All of them are studying second-year medicine at Narayana Medical College in Nellore.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the accident. He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. He said that compensation will be given to the kin of the deceased.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CAR RAMS INTO HOUSEMBBS STUDENTSROAD ACCIDENTCHANDRABABU NAIDUROAD MISHAP

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.