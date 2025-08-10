Essay Contest 2025

Six Held After Fake Police Station Busted In Noida

Central Noida DCP Shakti Mohan Avasthy said they disguised themselves as public servants to collect donations and flashed national and international documents to look genuine.

The gang members after their arrest by Noida police.
The gang members after their arrest by Noida police. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 10, 2025 at 7:44 PM IST

Updated : August 10, 2025 at 8:00 PM IST

New Delhi/Noida: Six men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly running a fake police station in the name of 'International Police and Crime Investigation Bureau' in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Sunday. They used fake documents to impersonate government officials, police said.

An official of the Noida Phase III police station said the gang members disguised as public servants to collect donations via their website and flashed several national and international documents to look genuine. A case has been registered against them for cheating and fraud using the police logo.

Shakti Mohan Avasthy, DCP of Central Noida, said, "These people made a rent agreement on June 4 to open their fake office and were operating from there for a week by putting up a board. When a complaint was received, it was found during the investigation that they were misleading people in the name of the 'International Police and Crime Investigation Bureau' by presenting themselves as a parallel police system."

The fake signboards used by the gang.
The fake signboards used by the gang. (ETV Bharat)

The DCP said the police logo used by the accused resembles the original. "They have not been found to have any copyright, trademark or registration for any of the logos and used them to create a misleading image."

The arrested persons are residents of Bengal, and 17 stamps, nine mobile phones, nine identity cards, six cheque books, a PAN card, a voter ID card, six ATM cards, three visiting cards, certificates received from the ministry, computers and four International Police and Crime Investigation Bureau boards have been recovered from them, Avasthy said.

Currently, the police are investigating their account records to find out if they are linked to crimes like money laundering, he added.

