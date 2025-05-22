ETV Bharat / bharat

Six From Karnataka Killed After State Bus Hits Van Head-On In TN's Thanjavur

Thanjavur: Six people from Karnataka were killed after the van they were travelling in was hit by a government bus head-on near Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday night, police said. They were heading to Velankanni in the Nagapattinam district.

Police said the passengers first came to Trichy and were going to Velankanni via Thanjavur. Traffic movement was blocked near the Sengipatty flyover, due to which vehicles were passing through one side. When the van was trying to pass, a government bus coming from the opposite side hit the vehicle head-on. Four people, including two women, died on the spot. The police and fire brigade personnel rescued injured persons and sent them to the hospital.

Two people died during the treatment, and eight injured people have been admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. The deceased were identified as John Bosco (58), Arogya Das (45), Nalini (45), Chelsea, driver Jagadeesan (45) and Charles. Their bodies have been sent to the same hospital for post-mortem, a police official added.