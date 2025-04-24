Six Arrested In Hyderabad For Issuing Fake Birth Certificates To Bangladeshi Nationals

Hyderabad: Six people, including a Narsingi Municipality employee, were arrested in Hyderabad on Wednesday for issuing fake birth certificates to Bangladeshi nationals who entered India illegally.

YVS Sudhindra Kumar, DCP of the Madhya Mandal Task Force, said the accused have been identified as municipality staff G Sudhir Kumar (27), agents Mohammed Mukheeb (39), T Sai Kiran (50), G Ranjanikant (46); and Bangladeshi nationals Mohammed Hasibul (25) and Rohan Shah (21).

Kumar said, "Hasibul, the kingpin, entered India from Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh, four years ago through West Bengal by bribing Rs 25 lakh to an agent. He obtained a fake Aadhaar in the name of Jovan Chaudhary in South Kolkata, where he worked as a karate master and earned Rs 20,000 a month. He met one Jaya Chaudhary of Hyderabad's Malakpet on Facebook and eventually married her. Following this, he moved to Malakpet and started an online clothing business and food delivery."

According to police, Hasibul asked Mohammed Mukhid, the owner of a pawn shop in Malakpet, for a birth certificate eight months ago. He introduced the pawn shop owner, who thought he was from Kolkata, to Sai Kiran, a DTP operator in Chadar Ghat. Kiran advised Hasibul to get in touch with Rajinikanth in Chanchalguda. Through Rajinikanth, Hasibul met Sudhir Kumar, who took Rs 15,000 for the birth certificate in the name of Jovan Chaudhary. He also got a voter identity card based on the document. Through these two documents, Hasibul was about to get an Aadhaar card, police added.

"Furthermore, Hasibul contacted Rohan Shah, who also trespassed to Kolkata from Bangladesh three months ago and was working as a tourist guide. Hasibul brought Shah to Hyderabad to assist him as his wife was pregnant. Shah was provided with an accommodation and a fake Aadhaar card. The duo applied for passports with fake Aashaar to become Indian citizens. During verification, the documents were found to be forged, and the duo was arrested by a team under inspector Khalil Pasha," Kumar said.

The involvement of the others came to light when the police questioned the Mukhid based on information obtained from a Bangladeshi national. The police, in disguise, went to the Narsingi Municipality office and asked Sudhir to provide them with a birth certificate, to which he agreed. With this, a total of six accused in this case were arrested and handed over to the Malakpet Police for further investigation. Seven phones, a laptop, a fake Aadhaar in the name of Jovan Chaudhary, voter identity cards, a birth certificate and a Bangladeshi passport were seized from the accused.