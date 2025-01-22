ETV Bharat / bharat

Six Arrested In Assam For Sharing Cow Slaughter Video On Social Media

Guwahati: The Assam Police have arrested six youths for their alleged involvement in slaughtering a cow and uploading the video of the slaughter on social media.

An Assam Police spokesperson said this on Wednesday and added that the six arrested include Sahil Khan (20), Hafizur Islam (19), Rokibul Husain (20), Sahidul Islam (30), Izaz Khan (26) and Jahidul Islam (24).

Police said that the six are residents of Asalpara village under Chaygaon police station in Kamrup (Rural) district.

"They have been arrested and the arrest was made following a complaint received by Hatigaon police station after which a case was registered against them. It was a joint operation by the police in Guwahati and Kamrup (Rural) district police," said the police.