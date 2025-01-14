ETV Bharat / bharat

Six Army Soldiers Injured In Accidental Mine Blast Along LoC In J&K

Rajouri: At least six soldiers were injured in an accidental mine blast along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, sources said.

The incident unfolded in the Makri area of Bhawani sector, Nowshera Rajouri sub-division today. Reliable sources said that the six soldiers were injured during routine patrolling near Khamba Fort Rajouri where they stepped on the mine triggering an explosion.

The injured soldiers were referred to the Army hospital in Rajouri for further treatment, while reports indicate that their condition is stable, with minor injuries.