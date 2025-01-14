ETV Bharat / bharat

Six Army Soldiers Injured In Accidental Mine Blast Along LoC In J&K

The blast happened when the Army soldiers were on routine patrol duty along the LoC near Khamba Fort.

Army soldiers on patrol duty along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
Army soldiers on patrol duty along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir (File/ ANI)
Rajouri: At least six soldiers were injured in an accidental mine blast along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, sources said.

The incident unfolded in the Makri area of Bhawani sector, Nowshera Rajouri sub-division today. Reliable sources said that the six soldiers were injured during routine patrolling near Khamba Fort Rajouri where they stepped on the mine triggering an explosion.

The injured soldiers were referred to the Army hospital in Rajouri for further treatment, while reports indicate that their condition is stable, with minor injuries.

In a statement issued over the incident, an Army spokesperson said that on January 14, at approximately 1045 hours, a troop of 5/3 Gorkha Rifles (GR) was conducting a patrol near Khamba Fort when an accidental mine blast occurred leading to injuries to the six soldiers.

The injured soldiers have been identified as Havildar M Gurung, 41, Havildar J Thappa, 41, Havildar Jung Bahadur Rana, 41, Havildar R Rana, 38, Havildar P Bdr Rana, 39 and Havildar V Gurung, 38.

All injured personnel have been evacuated to 150 General Hospital (GH) Rajouri for further medical treatment, the Army spokesperson added.

