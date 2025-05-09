ETV Bharat / bharat

Situation Worse Along LoC, People Worried, Says Jammu Kashmir's Health Minister Sakina Itoo

People stand near damaged houses after shelling by Pakistani troops, in Gingle area of Uri in Baramulla district, Friday, May 9, 2025. ( PTI )

Uri: A woman has been killed while several civilians have been injured in Uri on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district due to shelling by the Pakistan army following strikes by India under ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The operation was launched in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, when at least 26 persons, mostly tourists, were killed. The latest shelling has hit the residents of Uri over the last two days.

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakina Itoo, in an interview with ETV Bharat, said that a woman identified as Nargis has died while her daughter has been injured in the shelling.

“The situation is worse; people are worried; shells have destroyed houses and shops, and people are being kept in safer government buildings,” she tells ETV Bharat.

The minister was in Uri to assess the situation which has arisen in the area due to the heavy shelling. She said the health services have been kept available in Uri, and more staff, ambulances, and medicine have been brought to Uri to meet emergencies.

The minister didn't reveal the number injured in the shelling, saying some injured were given treatment and discharged. “Six persons are admitted in the Baramulla hospital; their treatment is going on,” she said.