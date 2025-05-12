'One Child From Every House': Maoists Not Able To Recruit Village Youth At Gunpoint Any Longer

Palamu: The Maoists tried to forcefully enlist Sanjay Lohara, a youth belonging to Jaigir village of Latehar, Jharkhand, into their squad at gunpoint. This was during 2022-23 when the Maoists brought enormous pressure on Sanjay. But during the same time, the security forces started Operation Octopus, after which the position of the Maoists weakened and Sanjay was rescued from the Maoists.

This is the story of many youths in all villages in the Budhapahar and Jaigir hill areas in the state. The Maoists used to issue orders and demand one child from every house, but now the situation has changed. The areas of Budhapahar and Jaigir have been taken over by the security forces. Now the villagers are no longer afraid of the Maoist pressures and they are joining the mainstream.

There are dozens of villages adjacent to Budhapahar including Tisiya, Navatoli, Baheratoli, Hesatu, Pundag, Jaigir from where children were demanded. On many occasions, Maoists were successful in recruiting children into their squads. But due to opposition from local villagers they were not able to keep the children with them for long.

The Maoists used to hold meetings in villages and demand food and children. If they did not give, they threatened them with weapons. The Maoists used to make people work for them at night even if they had worked in the fields or as labourers all day. They used to make them carry their goods and also walk several kilometres to show them the way.

"They used to say that they wanted a son from every household. They used to threaten with weapons. The villagers used to do their work elsewhere during the day. After reaching the village at night, Maoists used to make them carry their goods or do other work," said Raimal Brijia, a villager, on the Maoists.

"The Maoists had pressurised them several times to include them in the squad, they used to show them the power of weapons too, but Maoists were not successful in making them join the squad. There was also fear after the threats of Maoists," said Sanjay Lohra, villager, Jaigir.

Sona Devi, another villager, said that the Maoists had demanded a child from every household but the villagers had refused, and later, nothing was said by the Maoists on this matter.

After 2017-18, the police and security forces started cordoning off the Maoist areas. This was the period when new cadres stopped joining the Maoist squads. Maoist cadres were being caught in large numbers and were leaving the squads and running away. After this, the Maoists started demanding children from every house in their stronghold to increase the cadre. But due to the opposition of the villagers, the Maoists feared that the help received at the local level would end.

In 2023-24, top Maoist Chhotu Kharwar had included two tribal children in his squad in the Jaigir hill area. After six to seven months, both the children returned, after which the villagers celebrated and also performed puja.

In 2018-19, five children were kidnapped from the Baheratoli area of ​​Budha Pahad. Later, the villagers protested strongly, after which the Maoists returned all the children. The Maoists had taken the children to carry goods.

In 2016, during a search operation in the Chhipadohar area of ​​Latehar, the police freed a 13-year-old minor from the squad. In 2015, a girl was freed in Latehar.

After the Maoists' grip weakened, the villagers are living a peaceful life.

The situation has changed in the area where Maoists used to demand children from villagers. Now no one asks children from villagers to join the squads. The situation has changed in the areas of Budhapahar and Jaigir. More than two thousand soldiers are deployed in Budhapahar area. Children are going to school without fear and villagers are joining the mainstream.

"Also, community policing has added to this big change. Police and security forces have reached far-flung areas. A safe environment has been created in the area and people have joined the mainstream. The remaining Naxalites are also being appealed to join the mainstream", said Sunil Bhaskar, IG, Palamu.