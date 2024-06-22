ETV Bharat / bharat

Sitharaman Underlines Centre's Support To States Via Timely Tax Devolution

author img

By PTI

Published : 18 hours ago

Updated : 16 hours ago

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a pre-budget meeting with Finance Ministers of all States and Union Territories on the same day, which was organised by the Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs with Finance Ministers of all States and Union Territories (with the Legislature) to take suggestions for the Union Budget 2024–25.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underlined the Centre's support to states through timely tax devolution and GST compensation arrears to stimulate growth.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (ANI Picture)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday underlined the Centre's support to states through timely tax devolution and GST compensation arrears to stimulate growth.

At the pre-budget meeting with state finance ministers, Sitharaman also nudged states to take advantage of the scheme under which the Centre gives 50-year interest-free loans to states for undertaking specified reforms.

In her remarks, the Union Finance Minister underlined the Union government's support to states through timely tax devolution, Finance Commission grants, and arrears of GST Compensation being provided for providing stimulus to growth, an official statement said.

Regarding the 'Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment', Sitharaman mentioned that while most of the loans are untied, a part of it is conditional-linked to citizen-centric reforms by states and sector-specific capital projects and requested the states to avail these loans by fulfilling requisite criteria.

Most states appreciated the centre's 'Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment' and gave some suggestions for further improvement. The participants also gave several valuable suggestions to the Union Finance Minister for inclusion in the Union Budget for FY 2024-25, along with some State-specific requests, the statement added.

Rajasthan FM and Deputy CM Diya Kumari told reporters that the state has asked for a hike in allocation towards Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), certain national highway projects and railway lines.

Karnataka Finance Minister Krishna Byre Gowda sought to release Rs 5,300 crore of already announced assistance for the Upper Bhadra Water Project and declare it a national project.

He also sought the inclusion of cesses and surcharges into a divisible pool so that states get their rightful share in central taxes. Gowda also sought an increase in the central share to beneficiaries in housing schemes from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh in urban areas and from Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh in rural areas.

Read More

Nirmala Sitharaman Chairs Pre-Budget Meeting With States Finance Ministers, UTs

Last Updated : 16 hours ago

TAGGED:

TIMELY TAX DEVOLUTIONFINANCE MINISTER NIRMALA SITHARAMANGST COUNCIL MEET

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.