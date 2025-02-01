ETV Bharat / bharat

Sitharaman Proposes To Cut Duty On Capital Goods Used In Lithium-Ion Battery Production

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed to extend duty exemptions on capital goods used in the production of lithium-ion batteries. The move is aimed at aiding domestic manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries, a key component in electric vehicles and mobile phones.

"To the list of exempted capital goods, I propose to add 35 additional capital goods for EV battery manufacturing, and 28 additional capital goods for mobile phone battery manufacturing," she said. This will boost domestic manufacture of lithium-ion batteries, both for mobile phones and electric vehicles, the finance minister said while presenting her record 8th straight Budget.

Grant Thornton Bharat Partner and Auto & EV Industry Leader Saket Mehra said that a reduction in customs duty on lithium will significantly lower input costs for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries in India, providing a much-needed boost to the country’s emerging electric vehicle sector.

Uno Minda Chairman and Managing Director Nirmal K Minda said the government's emphasis on manufacturing EV batteries and components will significantly enhance domestic manufacturing capacities and reduce import dependence.