Sitharaman presents sixth Budget in a row, equals Morarji Desai's record

New Delhi: On Thursday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented the sixth Budget in a row — five annual Budgets and one interim — achieved a milestone only reached by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai earlier.

Sitharaman, the first full-time woman finance minister of the country, has been tabling Budgets since July 2019. With the presentation of Interim budget, Sitharaman eclipsed the records of her predecessors such as Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, P Chidambaram, and Yashwant Sinha, who had presented five budgets in a row.

The then Finance Minister Desai had presented five annual budgets and one interim budget between 1959-1964. Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet has approved the Interim Budget. Before the Interim Union Budget, Sitharaman in a report pegged India’s real GDP growth at closer to 7% in 2024-25 with ‘considerable scope’ to outpace 7% by 2030. She added that the economy will hit $5 trillion in the next three years, making it the third largest in the world.

As the Parliamentary elections are due, it is believed that Sitharaman's Interim budget may not contain major policy changes. Sitharaman at an industry event last month had ruled out any 'spectacular announcement' in the interim budget.

After the Lok Sabha polls, a new government is likely to be formed around June. In all likelihood, the government will come up with a final Budget for 2024-25 sometime in July. Usually, Interim Budgets do not contain major policy announcements.