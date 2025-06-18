ETV Bharat / bharat

Sitharaman Pays Tribute to Slain Soldiers At Rezang La Memorial In Chushul

The Union Minister also visited the museum and a watched short film highlighting the chivalry of the soldiers led by slain MVC, Major Shaitan Singh.

Sitharaman Pays Tribute to Slain Soldiers At Rezang La Memorial In Chushul
Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman at Rezang La War Memorial in Chushul (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 18, 2025

Leh: On the final day of her visit to Ladakh, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman paid tribute to the slain Indian soldiers at the Rezang La War Memorial in Chushul. The memorial was built in honour of the soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment who laid down their lives during the 1962 war for the Country.

The Union Minister visited the museum and a watched short film highlighting the chivalry of the soldiers led by slain MVC, Major Shaitan Singh. Later, she visited Merak village, near the Pangong Lake, to see the site for the proposed National Large Solar Telescope (NLST).

This is proposed to be India’s largest ground-based solar telescope, designed to study the sun and space weather. Prof. Ravindra B, project manager, Indian Institute of Astrophysics gave a detailed presentation about the project and its future benefits. Dr. Annapurni Subramaniam, the institute’s director, also joined the visit.

At Merak, Sitharaman also met local delegates including the councillor of Chushul constituency, Konchok Stanzin, Nambarders of Phobrang and Man-Merak villages and women SHGs who submitted memorandums requesting for redressal of their problems and demands.

She was accompanied by secretary of Tourism, Vikram Singh Malik, secretary of S&TW department, Shashanka Ala, chief cvonservator of wildlife, Sajjad Mufti, DC of Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve, SSP of Leh, Shruti Arora, science & technical staff of Indian Institute of Astronomical Observatory, Hanley and other officials.

