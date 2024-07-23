ETV Bharat / bharat

Sitharaman Dons Off-White For Budget 2024 Address: A Look Back At Her Iconic Budget Day Sarees

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 23, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman captivated attention with her choice of an off-white silk saree adorned with a purple border and golden motifs for the Union Budget 2024 presentation. Her traditional attire complemented by a matching purple blouse and a 'Bahi Khata' styled tabled pouch, highlighted her affinity for cultural symbolism in her wardrobe choices during key governmental events.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman poses with 'Bahi Khata Ahead' of Union Budget 2024 (AP Photo)

New Delhi: As the nation eagerly anticipates Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's grand reveal of the Union Budget 2024, her voice of attire has once again captivated the attention. Known for her distinctive saree selections during budget presentations, Sitharaman made a resplendent statement today as she stepped out in an elegant off-white silk saree adorned with a regal purple border embellished with golden motifs.

Posing gracefully with a tablet housed in a traditional 'Bahi Khata' styled pouch, Sitharaman's ensemble also includes a matching purple blouse, exuding a blend of tradition and modernity. This marks a historic occasion as Sitharaman prepares for her unprecedented seventh consecutive Union Budget presentation, surpassing the esteemed record set by Morarji Desai.

After she took charge as the Finance Minister in 2019, Sitharaman has been actively promoting traditional handlooms and also sending a 'Vocal for Local' message. Sitharaman's affinity for sarees has been a hallmark of her budget presentations, each year showcasing a unique cultural narrative through her attire.

From vibrant blues to celebratory yellows, and even the traditional reds of temple borders, her saree choices have resonated deeply with the cultural ethos of India.

Maiden Budget Presentation (2019):

During her first budget presentation in 2019, Sitharaman garnered attention in a warm pink Mangalgiri saree with a bold border. She accessorised simply with a gold chain, earrings, and a bindi, opting for a traditional 'Bahi Khata' instead of a briefcase to carry the budget documents.

Budget Presentation 2020-21:

In 2020-21, the Finance Minister chose a yellow-gold silk saree with a blue border and matching blouse, symbolising prosperity and elegance for her budget presentation.

Third Budget Presentation:

For another occasion, Sitharaman wore a crisp red Pochampally Silk saree with off-white detailing and a gold border reflecting the tradition from Telangana's Silk City. She completed her attire with gold jewellery, showcasing a blend of cultural heritage and simplicity.

Fourth Budget Presentation:

During her fourth budget presentation, Sithraman opted for a rustic brown Bomkai saree with off-white border detailing blending brown for resilience and red for warmth and power.

Fifth Budget Presentation:

Sitharaman presented her fifth budget in a vermillion red silk saree adorned with a black and gold temple border, symbolising love, commitment and bravery. The handover 'Ikkal' saree with Navalagunda embroidery from Karnataka highlighted cultural craftsmanship and regional pride.

Sixth Budget Presentation:

During her sixth Union Budget presentation, Sithraman chose a blue and cream-coloured Tussar Saree with 'Kanth stitch work all over. Her attire combined simplicity with intricate craftsmanship, reflecting her distinctive style and cultural appreciation.

Today's ensemble, resonating with the grandeur of off-white and purple hues, symbolises not just a presentation of financial plans but also a celebration of India's rich textile heritage. With expectations high for pivotal announcements on income tax reforms and measures to enhance business ease, Sitharaman's choice of attire adds an extra layer of symbolism to an already historic event.

