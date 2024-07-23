ETV Bharat / bharat

Sitharaman Dons Off-White For Budget 2024 Address: A Look Back At Her Iconic Budget Day Sarees

New Delhi: As the nation eagerly anticipates Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's grand reveal of the Union Budget 2024, her voice of attire has once again captivated the attention. Known for her distinctive saree selections during budget presentations, Sitharaman made a resplendent statement today as she stepped out in an elegant off-white silk saree adorned with a regal purple border embellished with golden motifs.

Posing gracefully with a tablet housed in a traditional 'Bahi Khata' styled pouch, Sitharaman's ensemble also includes a matching purple blouse, exuding a blend of tradition and modernity. This marks a historic occasion as Sitharaman prepares for her unprecedented seventh consecutive Union Budget presentation, surpassing the esteemed record set by Morarji Desai.

After she took charge as the Finance Minister in 2019, Sitharaman has been actively promoting traditional handlooms and also sending a 'Vocal for Local' message. Sitharaman's affinity for sarees has been a hallmark of her budget presentations, each year showcasing a unique cultural narrative through her attire.

From vibrant blues to celebratory yellows, and even the traditional reds of temple borders, her saree choices have resonated deeply with the cultural ethos of India.

Maiden Budget Presentation (2019):

During her first budget presentation in 2019, Sitharaman garnered attention in a warm pink Mangalgiri saree with a bold border. She accessorised simply with a gold chain, earrings, and a bindi, opting for a traditional 'Bahi Khata' instead of a briefcase to carry the budget documents.

Budget Presentation 2020-21:

In 2020-21, the Finance Minister chose a yellow-gold silk saree with a blue border and matching blouse, symbolising prosperity and elegance for her budget presentation.

Third Budget Presentation: