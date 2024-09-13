ETV Bharat / bharat

Sitaram Yechury's Body Donated To AIIMS, New Delhi

New Delhi: The body of CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury was donated to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi by his family.

Yechury's body was donated for teaching and research purposes. The AIIMS in a media statement on Thursday had said, "Sitaram Yechury, aged 72, was admitted to AIIMS on 19th August 2024 with pneumonia and passed away on 12th September 2024 at 3.05 PM. The family donated his body to AIIMS, New Delhi for teaching and research purposes."

Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda paid his last respects to Yechury, a former Rajya Sabha member. Leaders cutting across political lines had expressed grief over Yechury's demise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had condoled Yechury's demise.