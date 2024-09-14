ETV Bharat / bharat

Sitaram Yechury's Family Members Sign Documents to Donate His Body For Medical Research

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 5 hours ago

Updated : 5 hours ago

The body of CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury was donated to AIIMS in New Delhi for medical research. Yechury passed away at the age of 72. His family members signed the necessary documents.

Sitara Yechury's body for donated to AIIMS New Delhi
Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury's family members sign the documents to donate his body for medical research, at AIIMS, in New Delhi on Saturday (ANI)

New Delhi: CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury's body was donated to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

The CPI (M) in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter said, "Comrade Sitaram Yechury's family members sign the documents to donate his body for medical research. His body has been taken away. Red Salute to Comrade Sitaram Yechury."

Yechury, who was first elected as the General Secretary of the CPI (M) in 2015, passed away at the age of 72. Tributes were paid to Yechury from leaders across political parties. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and members of the CPI (M) politburo, including Prakash Karat paid their tributes to Yechury at the AIIMS, New Delhi.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot and AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chaddha also paid their last respects to Yechury, who was elected as the General Secretary of SFI and later appointed as its President in 1978.

Former Prime Minister of Nepal Madhav Kumar Nepal, Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihiong, Ambassador of Vietnam Nguyen Thanh Hai, Palestinian Ambassador to India Adnan Abu Alhaija, eminent historian Romila Thapar, DMK leaders TR Baalu, Dayanidhi Maran, Congress leaders Mani Shankar Aiyar, Ramesh Chennithala, Congress (M) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jose K Mani also paid their last respects to Yechury.

Yechury served as a Rajya Sabha member and played a key role in the United Front government and the United Progressive Alliance government from 2004-09.

New Delhi: CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury's body was donated to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

The CPI (M) in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter said, "Comrade Sitaram Yechury's family members sign the documents to donate his body for medical research. His body has been taken away. Red Salute to Comrade Sitaram Yechury."

Yechury, who was first elected as the General Secretary of the CPI (M) in 2015, passed away at the age of 72. Tributes were paid to Yechury from leaders across political parties. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and members of the CPI (M) politburo, including Prakash Karat paid their tributes to Yechury at the AIIMS, New Delhi.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot and AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chaddha also paid their last respects to Yechury, who was elected as the General Secretary of SFI and later appointed as its President in 1978.

Former Prime Minister of Nepal Madhav Kumar Nepal, Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihiong, Ambassador of Vietnam Nguyen Thanh Hai, Palestinian Ambassador to India Adnan Abu Alhaija, eminent historian Romila Thapar, DMK leaders TR Baalu, Dayanidhi Maran, Congress leaders Mani Shankar Aiyar, Ramesh Chennithala, Congress (M) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jose K Mani also paid their last respects to Yechury.

Yechury served as a Rajya Sabha member and played a key role in the United Front government and the United Progressive Alliance government from 2004-09.

Last Updated : 5 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SITARAM YECHURYCPI M LEADERAIIMS NEW DELHILEADERS PAY HOMAGE TO YECHURYSITARAM YECHURY BODY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.