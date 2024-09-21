Lured To Jobs, Three Youths From Uttar Pradesh Stuck In Saudi Arabia

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh): A shocking video of three youths from the Mahmudabad area of Sitapur district where they narrated about their harrowing condition in Saudi Arabia has surfaced recently. The youths were lured to the Middle Eastern country on the pretext of employment but their dreams were shattered when they found themselves stuck with no money to survive.
In the video, they are seen desperately pleading to return to India and their distressed family members have requested the government to intervene.
The trio— Salman (25) son of Hasmat, Ejaz (24) son of Jameel and Sadaravan resident Javed son of Naushad— went to Saudi Arabia on May 25 to earn an honourable living. The agent, Shuaib Ansari, a resident of Mahnagar of Pantepur, had taken Rs 4.20 lakh from them to arrange for the travel and referred them to a person in Lucknow.
According to the agreement, they were promised jobs as bike riders in Saudi Arabia with 11 hours of duty and 150 deliveries. However, after reaching Saudi, they were asked to make 450 deliveries and asked to bear their living expenses. After joining the work, the owner did not pay wages for not completing the target which left them in the lurch.
They have been starving since September 1. Unable to bear their plight, the family lodged a complaint to the SP against the agent on September 10.
Subsequently, a settlement was reached on September 15 between the agent, Shuaib, and the family. Despite this, the youths did not receive any help and recorded the video to share on social media, which left their parents shell-shocked.
Their family members are desperately reaching out to Sitapur police. One of their mothers, Zulekha, said all the youths should be brought back to their country soon. The police have taken cognizance of the video and contacted the family members.
