Sitapur Journalist Murder: Were Professional Killers Involved In Fatal Attack On Raghavendra Bajpai?

Sitapur: Police have taken some suspects into custody and begun questioning them in the journalist Raghavendra Bajpai murder case here. It is suspected to be a well-planned conspiracy as the victim was attacked at a low visibility spot on the sloe of the over-bridge on the highway where others passing that way cannot see the person under attack. Also, those passing in the other lane could not see the attackers either.

It is believed that the suspects had selected the spot as part of a pre-meditated plan. The attackers put the gun close to his neck and shot first in his face. The second shot hit his mouth as well. When they were firing the third shot, Raghavendra Bajpai might have raised his hand, which resulted in the bullet hitting his hand, according to the police.

Meanwhile, IG Prashant Kumar told the family members of the victim that several police teams have been formed and the accused will be caught soon.

According to sources, Imilia Sultanpur police station has detained about 8 people including two accountants. They are being questioned. However, the officers are still silent about this. The way the attackers targeted the victim brutally strengthened the suspicion that they might be professional killers.

Journalist organizations in the district reached the district hospital, consoled the family members who are demanding strict action against the accused. Maholi MLA Shashank Trivedi reached the district hospital and spoke to the police officers. Many leaders including former MLA Anoop Gupta, Congress District President Utkarsh Awasthi also reached the hospital.

Tehsildar 'called' victim: On the day of the incident, Raghavendra Bajpai was at his home. According to the family members, the Tehsildar allegedly called him and asked him to meet. After this, Raghavendra left the house. Shortly after this, the news of Raghavendra's murder reached home. Why the Tehsildar called the journalist remains an unanswered question.

One of Raghavendra Bajpai's colleagues who worked with him met his family on Friday. He told that when he brought up the issue of wrong sale deed of land, a Lekhpal had threatened to kill him by running a truck over him. Raghavendra had discussed this with his senior colleagues.

Raghavendra Bajpai, a resident of Vikas Nagar locality of Maholi tehsil of Sitapur district, was shot dead on Saturday at NH-30 Hempur Neri crossing in Imalia Sultanpur.

On the second day of the murder, Congress state president Ajay Rai met the victim's family. Later, in a conversation with the media, he strongly targeted the law and order of UP. He said that the Congress party stands with the family. If concrete action is not taken regarding the incident soon, the party workers will take to the streets and protest, he said.