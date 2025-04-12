Sitapur Journalist Murder Case: Accused Priest Confesses To Crime

Sitapur: Of the three arrested persons in connection with the murder of journalist Raghavendra Bajpai on March 8 in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh, accused priest Shivannad alias Vikas Rathore, son of Keshavaram, confessed to the police about the crime. To save himself from being humiliated, Shivanand hired shooters to kill Bajpai, he told police.

According to Shivanand, Bajpai made a video of him having unnatural relations with one of his disciples, who is a child, and started blackmailing Shivanand every day. Bajpai demanded Rs 20 lakh from him and was adamant on it. To get the money, Bajpai was repeatedly threatening Shivanand. Peeved by this, he gave the supari of Bajpai for Rs 4 lakh.

Bajpai, a resident of Maholi who worked with a Hindi daily, was shot dead by two bike-borne shooters on the Sitapur-Delhi National Highway on March 8. They are still at large, and attempts are being made to nab them at the earliest. A reward of Rs 25,000 each has been announced for information leading to the duo's arrest.

Sitapur SP Chakraesh Mishra formed three teams to investigate the case, which questioned more than 100 suspects and scanned around 250 CCTV camera feeds, leading to the three arrests.

In a press conference on Thursday, Meena said, "Shivanand alias Vikas Rathore, the co-priest of Kardev Baba Temple of Maholi, hired henchmen Nirmal Singh and Aslam Ghazi for Rs four lakh to eliminate Bajaj to save himseft from social humiliation as a video of the priest in a compromising position with one of his disciples was shot by the journalist."

Raising questions on the SP's statement, the wife of Bajaj said," The police are making such disclosures to save the white-collar people involved in the murder. Earlier, my husband was also told to be involved in Shivanand's activities. Now, a new twist has been given to the matter, suppressing the murder."