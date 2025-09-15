ETV Bharat / bharat

SIT Report 'Not Just A Relief But Also A Blessing': Team Vantara

New Delhi: Hours after the Supreme Court said that the SIT constituted by it has reported that "authorities have expressed satisfaction on the issues of compliance and regulatory measures," team Vantara welcomed the findings stating it is not just a relief but also a blessing.

"The SIT's report and the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s order have made it clear that the doubts and allegations raised against Vantara’s animal welfare mission were without any basis. The validation of the truth by the distinguished and widely respected members of the SIT is not just a relief for everyone at Vantara but also a blessing, because it allows our work to speak for itself," a release stated.

It added, "The SIT’s findings and the Apex Court’s order give us further strength and encouragement to continue serving with humility and devotion to those who cannot speak for themselves. The entire Vantara family expresses heartfelt gratitude for this affirmation and reassures everyone of our lifelong commitment to protecting and caring for animals and birds with compassion".