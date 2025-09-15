SIT Report 'Not Just A Relief But Also A Blessing': Team Vantara
It said the SIT's report and Supreme Court’s order have clarified the doubts and allegations raised against Vantara’s animal welfare mission were without any basis.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 10:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Hours after the Supreme Court said that the SIT constituted by it has reported that "authorities have expressed satisfaction on the issues of compliance and regulatory measures," team Vantara welcomed the findings stating it is not just a relief but also a blessing.
"The SIT's report and the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s order have made it clear that the doubts and allegations raised against Vantara’s animal welfare mission were without any basis. The validation of the truth by the distinguished and widely respected members of the SIT is not just a relief for everyone at Vantara but also a blessing, because it allows our work to speak for itself," a release stated.
It added, "The SIT’s findings and the Apex Court’s order give us further strength and encouragement to continue serving with humility and devotion to those who cannot speak for themselves. The entire Vantara family expresses heartfelt gratitude for this affirmation and reassures everyone of our lifelong commitment to protecting and caring for animals and birds with compassion".
The release further stated that Vantara has always been about love, compassion, and responsibility towards the voiceless among us. Every animal we rescue, every bird we heal, every life we save is a reminder that their well-being is not separate from our own — it is an inseparable part of the well-being of all humanity. When we care for animals, we are also caring for the soul of humanity.
"We take this occasion to pledge our solidarity with the Government of India, State Governments, and all other stakeholders involved in the huge and challenging task of animal care, and affirm that that Vantara will always be ready to work in close collaboration with them. Let’s together make Mother Earth a better place for all living beings," it added.
The special investigation team (SIT) headed by former top court judge Jasti Chelameswar was probing the affairs of Vantara, and it decided to give a clean chit to the zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar.
