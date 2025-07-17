SIT Report Nails Key Operatives Of The Andhra Liquor Scam:90 Percent Rs.3,300 Crore Bribes Went To 'Big Boss'

Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh claimed to have found that nearly ₹2,970 crore, or 90% of the total bribes of about Rs. 3,300 crores, was directly routed to the key mastermind referred to as ‘Bigg Boss’.

The “Big Boss” mentioned in the SIT report refers to the then Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of the earlier YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

According to SIT officials, the remaining 10% of Rs. 3,300 crores were spent on cash couriers, handlers, and monthly pay outs to influential politicians and bureaucrats who ensured smooth execution of the illegal liquor racket who basically formed the core group of the syndicate siphoning off money.

The scam, which allegedly flourished under the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, was reportedly orchestrated by Raj Kesireddy, who acted as the central handler of bribe collections and commissions.

₹5 Crore Monthly for two YSRCP MPs

The investigation report stated that two YSRCP MPs, known for acting as spokespersons for the then Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, received Rs. 5 crore per month each as part of their contribution in designing the controversial liquor policy and deciding bribe amounts.

While one of these MPs is no longer associated with the party, the other still holds a seat in Parliament. Apart from receiving bribes, one of them also allegedly ran a distillery and sold liquor under his own brand, buying in bulk from the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL).

Key APSBCL officials inducted into the network

Two senior APSBCL officials were also co-opted allegedly by the YSRCP liquor cartel and paid ₹50 lakh and ₹20 lakh monthly, respectively. Their brief was to ensure that supply orders were granted only to those companies that paid bribes, keeping out others from the market.

Another top official, who remained silent despite knowing the whole magnitude of the scam, reportedly received cash incentives of ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore per instalment. Whenever he felt neglected, he is said to have issued memos against APSBCL, citing irregularities. The SIT has so far identified 35 such memos and collected crucial evidence.

Hawala, Shell Companies, and Investments in Dubai

The bribe money was routed via shell companies and hawala networks, later being invested in lands across Hyderabad and Bengaluru, in benami firms, and even real estate and film production. Raj Kesireddy is said to have created several new liquor companies that were granted high-volume supply contracts by APSBCL, ploughing hundreds of crores back to him. The SIT has also listed his investments in Dubai-based firms.

As per the SIT report, Raj managed the operation using aides like Kiran Kumar Reddy, Muppidi Avinash Reddy, Buneti Chanakya, and Paila Dilip, who were responsible for handling large volumes of cash. The estimated total scam is valued at over ₹3,300 crores, of which the lion’s share allegedly went to the top boss behind the scenes.