SIT Investigating Complaints Against Vantara Submits Report In SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed SIT probing the affairs of Vantara, a zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar, on Friday submitted a sealed cover report.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale. The bench took the report on record after the SIT counsel headed by former top court judge Jasti Chelameswar, submitted the report.

"The SIT formed by this court has submitted a report in a sealed cover along with a pen drive which also contains the report as well as its annexures. It is accepted and directed to be taken on record," the bench said. The matter is likely to come up for hearing next week.

In August, 2025, the Supreme Court constituted a special investigation team (SIT) under the chairmanship of its former judge, Justice Jasti Chelameswar, to conduct a comprehensive enquiry into the affairs of Vantara.