SIT Investigating Complaints Against Vantara Submits Report In SC
Vantara is zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar in Gujarat.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 12, 2025 at 10:10 PM IST|
Updated : September 12, 2025 at 10:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed SIT probing the affairs of Vantara, a zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar, on Friday submitted a sealed cover report.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale. The bench took the report on record after the SIT counsel headed by former top court judge Jasti Chelameswar, submitted the report.
"The SIT formed by this court has submitted a report in a sealed cover along with a pen drive which also contains the report as well as its annexures. It is accepted and directed to be taken on record," the bench said. The matter is likely to come up for hearing next week.
In August, 2025, the Supreme Court constituted a special investigation team (SIT) under the chairmanship of its former judge, Justice Jasti Chelameswar, to conduct a comprehensive enquiry into the affairs of Vantara.
A bench comprising justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale passed the order on plea by advocate CR Jaya Sukin. The bench has tasked with probing a wide range of issues: acquisition of animals, legal compliance, animal welfare, international protocols, wildlife trade etc.,
The bench had said two writ petitions filed under Article 32 of the Constitution have been preferred in public interest and the pleas are based exclusively on news and stories appearing in the newspapers, social media and diverse complaints by non-governmental organizations and wildlife organisations. The bench noted that these petitions make allegations against the private respondent, popularly referred to as ‘Vantara @ Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, Jamnagar, Gujarat.
The bench noted that the plea had made accusations of wide amplitude viz, unlawful accusation of animals from India and abroad, mistreatment of the animals in captivity, financial irregularities, money laundering etc.
The bench said petitions are not confined to making allegations against the private respondent- ‘Vantara' but also cast aspersions upon statutory authorities such as Central Zoo Authority, The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) as well as courts.