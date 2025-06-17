SIT Finds 600 Phones Tapped Ahead Of 2023 Telangana Assembly Polls; Politicians, Film Personalities Targeted

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has found that more than 600 phones were illegally tapped, many of them belonging to political leaders, including those from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), during the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections. The SIT’s findings suggest that the surveillance operation was widespread and politically motivated.
According to investigators, most of the phone tapping occurred in the two months leading up to the elections. Those under surveillance reportedly included political leaders from both ruling and opposition parties, journalists, and film personalities.
The SIT is set to question former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao again. He is expected to be confronted alongside the four main accused in the case. The questioning will likely involve naming individuals whose phones were allegedly tapped. Notably, four officials have already named Prabhakar Rao as the person overseeing daily briefings, which reportedly lasted two hours each morning.
The SIT is also investigating a WhatsApp group titled ‘Poll-2023’, which is believed to have been used for coordination during the illegal operations. Among the cases under scrutiny are reports of phone surveillance on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s close aides Gali Anil and Vinay Reddy.
Investigators have also gathered information suggesting that surveillance was used not just for political advantage but also to track financial transactions. Tapped conversations allegedly revealed details about opposition leaders' money movements, which led to the seizure of assets belonging to companies associated with Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy.
Meanwhile, several victims have been visiting the Jubilee Hills Police Station to provide formal statements. The SIT continues to collect evidence to establish the full extent and intent behind the surveillance operation.
