SIT Draws SC’s Attention Towards Shortcomings In Functioning Of NOIDA

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed registration of preliminary enquiries into alleged collusion between NOIDA officials and farmers, who allegedly received inflated compensation for their land.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymala Bagchi. The bench directed the Uttar Pradesh director general of police to constitute a new special investigation team (SIT). The bench asked the SIT to thoroughly investigate into the functioning of New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA). The direction of the apex court is far-reaching, as there is a strong possibility that it could reveal a quid pro quo between the landowners and the officials.

The new SIT constituted by the apex court will replace an earlier investigation team set up in January to ascertain whether inflated payments were actually made to land-owners against the backdrop of allegations in an FIR. The bench passed the order after examining the report of the earlier SIT, which flagged shortcomings in NOIDA’s functioning.

The bench also restrained NOIDA from approving any fresh project in the area without prior Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and approval of the green bench of the apex court’s green, which monitors developmental projects in eco-fragile zones.

The new probe team would register preliminary enquiries immediately and proceed to inquire into the issues flagged by the previous SIT. The apex court said when the new SIT is required to seek prior sanction to prosecute officers, before registration of a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, competent authority should give sanction within two weeks after the submission of application.

The apex court said that the DGP shall constitute an SIT comprising three IPS officers to investigate the issues as identified by the previous SIT, and it will be led by an officer not below the rank of Commissioner of Police, and new team would be assisted by forensic experts as well as the economic offenses wing (EoW) of state police.

The new SIT, if after the preliminary enquiry, finds commission of a cognisable offence,then it may register the case and take action in accordance with law. After eight weeks, the apex court will consider the status report of the SIT.

According to the previous SIT report, there were confirmed 20 cases where landowners were allegedly paid exorbitant compensation. While the court had ordered revision of compensation in 1,167 cases, the NOIDA distributed enhanced compensation in lieu of land acquisition in 1,198 cases.

The earlier SIT had claimed that in order to confirm the allegations of collusion between NOIDA officials and the alleged beneficiaries, it would be necessary to examine bank account details of officers, their family members, landowners and assets acquired by the officers over 10 years ago.

The previous SIT suggested introduction of radical measures to infuse transparency in NOIDA’s functioning: appointment of a chief vigilance officer, constitution of a committee monitored by the high court to codify the distinct powers of NOIDA, regular third-party audits to ensure probity in financial transactions, regular scheduling of public meetings and a citizen advisory board, and prioritised environmental impact assessments.

Against the backdrop of previous SIT’s observations on NOIDA, the bench said that the report should be placed before the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, who in turn shall place it before the council of ministers to take appropriate decisions.

The bench asked the chief secretary to post a chief vigilance officer in the NOIDA, who should either be from IPS cadre or on deputation from the Comptroller and Auditor General, and also gave the chief secretary four weeks to form a citizen advisory board.

The matter regarding the alleged overpayment to landowners was brought to the notice of apex court while hearing of an anticipatory bail petition filed by two law officers of NOIDA in a corruption case in 2023.