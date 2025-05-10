ETV Bharat / bharat

Blackout Declared In Rajasthan's Barmer Till 6 am On Sunday

Barmer Collector Tina Dabi said that blackout has been implemented with immediate effect as a precautionary measure.

Within hours of the announcement of ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the Barmer district administration announced a blackout on Saturday night.
Blackout in Barmer (ETV Bharat)
Published : May 10, 2025 at 10:52 PM IST

Barmer: Within hours of the announcement of ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the Barmer district administration announced a blackout on Saturday night.

Earlier, the administration had relaxed the norms and asked people to resume normal life. But now people of the district have been urged to stay in their homes and keep all the lights off during the blackout. The blackout will be in effect till 6 am on Sunday. The administration blew a siren to alert people on the blackout.

Barmer Collector Tina Dabi said that blackout has been implemented with immediate effect as a precautionary measure. She appealed people to switch off lights in their homes. During the blackout, no individual is allowed to unnecessarily travel on the road or come out of the house.

Earlier in the evening, a series of explosions were reported across Srinagar, throwing the city into absolute chaos. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah took to social media to express his shock, tweeting, "What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!" "This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up," Abdullah shared in another tweet.

Chaos was witnessed on Srinagar roads after the sudden blasts, leaving residents in a state of panic. While loud sounds echoed throughout the city, the nature and origin of the explosions are yet to be ascertained.

