Siraj Ur Terror Plot Case To Be Handed Over To NIA, Alarming Links To Overseas Networks Unearthed

Amaravati: The terror plot investigation involving Siraj Ur Rehman is throwing up alarming links to pan-India and overseas terror networks.

Siraj Ur Rehaman - the accused mastermind behind a terror plot linked to the extremist outfit Al-Hind Ittehadul Muslimeen (AHIM) used to get funds from a man called Imran Akram, originally a resident of Hyderabad but who had migrated to Oman.

Siraj and Syed Sameer of Boiguda, Secunderabad, were arrested and charged with serious offences under the Explosives Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including waging war against the Government of India, conspiracy, and threatening national sovereignty.

Given the seriousness and nationwide scale of the conspiracy, the case is now being handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The money received was allegedly used for the procurement of explosives. The money used to be sent through a third party. Imran reportedly also promised to send more funds in the future if required.

The NIA, it was learnt, will re-register the case based on the FIR filed at Vizianagaram Second Town Police Station on May 16. The handover process is expected to be completed within the next four to five days.