Siraj Ur Terror Plot Case To Be Handed Over To NIA, Alarming Links To Overseas Networks Unearthed

Amaravati: The terror plot investigation involving Siraj Ur Rehman is throwing up alarming links to pan-India and overseas terror networks.
Siraj Ur Rehaman - the accused mastermind behind a terror plot linked to the extremist outfit Al-Hind Ittehadul Muslimeen (AHIM) used to get funds from a man called Imran Akram, originally a resident of Hyderabad but who had migrated to Oman.
Siraj and Syed Sameer of Boiguda, Secunderabad, were arrested and charged with serious offences under the Explosives Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including waging war against the Government of India, conspiracy, and threatening national sovereignty.
Given the seriousness and nationwide scale of the conspiracy, the case is now being handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
The money received was allegedly used for the procurement of explosives. The money used to be sent through a third party. Imran reportedly also promised to send more funds in the future if required.
The NIA, it was learnt, will re-register the case based on the FIR filed at Vizianagaram Second Town Police Station on May 16. The handover process is expected to be completed within the next four to five days.
The ongoing investigation by Andhra Pradesh Counter Intelligence and State Police, made startling revelations that emerged from regarding Siraj's attempt to orchestrate multiple bomb blasts across India in the name of ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’, a radical call for war against the country.
Wide Network Spanning India:
Police sources said that Siraj’s terror network extended across several states. Key associates have been identified as Farhan Mohiuddin from Warangal, Badar from Uttar Pradesh, and others.
During his visits to Mumbai and Delhi in November 2024 and January 2025 respectively Siraj allegedly met several individuals. In Delhi, he attempted to meet two others, who had already fled the country. The AP Police and Counter Intelligence are currently investigating the full extent of these contacts and the organization's support system.
With the NIA taking over the case the agency aims to track down the foreign handlers, dismantle sleeper cells, and get to the roots of the international terror network.