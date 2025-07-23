SIR Will Hit BJP In Bihar Like ‘400 Plus’ Did In 2024, Says Congress

New Delhi: The Congress has claimed that the Bihar voter list revision will hit the BJP like the ‘400 plus seats’ slogan that had dented the saffron party in the 2024 general elections.

According to Congress leaders, the feedback from the public is that the poor, backwards, Dalits and minorities in Bihar have become concerned that the ongoing summary intensive revision was aimed at removing their names from the voter list and would take away their right to vote just like the saffron party’s ‘ab ki baar 400 paar’ slogan in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections created a fear among the Dalits that the ruling party would do away with the reservation guaranteed to the marginalized communities under the Constitution.

“The message of the ongoing Bihar SIR has gone down to the poor, marginalised, Dalit and minority voters across the state that the Election Commission’s exercise actually aims at removal of names from the voter list, which would mean taking away their right to vote. The haphazard manner in which the exercise is being done at the behest of the saffron party has created this concern among the voters," AICC secretary in charge of Bihar, Sushil Pasi, told ETV Bharat.

"Our assessment is that the SIR is going to hit the BJP in the state like their ‘ab ki baar, 400 paar’ slogan had dented the saffron party in the 2024 national elections, which created a fear among the Dalits that they would lose their reservations as a result. That concern cost a significant number of seats to the saffron party, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, as the word spread around. The same is going to happen in Bihar, where the people will teach a lesson to the BJP in the coming assembly elections,” Pasi said.

The BJP had come down from 303/543 seats in 2019 to 240 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and was forced to take support from JD-U and TDP to form a government. The Congress had claimed that its ‘Save Constitution’ campaign had dented the saffron party.

The INDIA bloc of which the Congress is a part had opposed the Bihar SIR from the start, claiming that it would end up removing 20 per cent of the state’s 7.9 cr voters. The bloc had also questioned the timing of the EC exercise and alleged that it was being done at the behest of the BJP, which was concerned over losing the coming assembly elections. The bloc had also raised a concern that the EC's demanding birth certificates of parents from the voters was causing harassment to those who lacked proper documents and were working outside the state.

The INDIA bloc staged a Bihar Bandh on July 9 and had then petitioned the Supreme Court over the matter, which had heard the case on July 10 and suggested the EC should consider voter ID card, Aadhar card and ration card as proof in cases where birth certificates of parents were not available.

The AICC functionary’s views on the Bihar SIR came two days after the EC filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on July 21, saying that it was not possible to accept the voter ID card, Aadhar card and ration card as stand-alone documents for the SIR.

The EC informed the top court that over 90 per cent of voters had been covered under the ongoing SIR, and the panel was ensuring that no eligible voter was left out and was giving special attention to the marginalised and vulnerable communities. The exercise aimed at restoring integrity of voter list and restoring public confidence, it said.

The Supreme Court will hear the matter further on July 28.

“It is for the top court to consider what the EC has informed the SC on its suggestions made earlier. We hope to get justice in the matter. We are protesting against the SIR and will continue to oppose the controversial move, which has caused chaos among the voters," Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar said.

"The Election Commission has already stated that around 35 lakh voters were found missing during the exercise and the number could go up in the final estimate. The main aim of the SIR seems to be to remove the names from the voter list on some or the other pretext. We fear that around 2 crore voters will lose their right to vote,” Kumar added.

Rajesh Kumar, along with Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan and other Congress and INDIA bloc lawmakers, had protested against the SIR outside the state assembly on Tuesday.

The INDIA bloc leaders protested the issue outside the parliament also by wearing black dresses on Wednesday. LoP Rahul Gandhi has described the exercise as ‘theft of votes’ and assured to keep the protests on. The opposition has been demanding a discussion over the issue but the government has not agreed so far. This has caused a confrontation and disrupted the two houses over the past two days.

Read More