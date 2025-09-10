SIR Row: Accept Aadhaar Card As Proof Of Identity, ECI Writes To Bihar CEO
Aadhaar card will now be treated as 12th document, in addition to the 11 specified documents, in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar.
Published : September 10, 2025 at 3:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar to direct all concerned officials to treat Aadhaar card as the 12th document, in addition to the 11 specified documents, in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the poll-bound state.
The decision comes in the wake of Supreme Court's recent order to the poll panel to accept Aadhaar as a valid proof of identity in the SIR exercise in Bihar.
In its letter addressed to the Bihar CEO, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, ECI Secretary Pawan Diwan mentioned about the order passed by the Apex court while hearing a petition filed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) for accepting Aadhaar as a proof of identity.
"Keeping in view Section 23(4) of the Representation of People Act, 1950, the Aadhaar card is one of the documents enumerated for the purpose of establishing the identity of a person. Accordingly, we direct the Election Commission of India and its authorities to accept Aadhaar card as a proof of identity for the purpose of inclusion or exclusion in the revised voter list of Bihar," read the Supreme Court's order as mentioned in the letter.
Aadhaar card, for this purpose, shall be treated as the 12th document by the authorities, the order mentioned.
The Apex court, however, made it clear that the poll body authorities shall be entitled to verify the authenticity and genuinity of the Aadhaar card, like any of the other enumerated documents, by seeking further proof/documents.
Following the Supreme Court's order, the ECI Secretary shot a letter to Bihar CEO stating that Aadhaar card shall now be accepted and utilised as a proof of identity, and that any instance of non-compliance or refusal to accept Aadhaar would be treated with utmost seriousness.
"In pursuance of the Supreme Court's September 8 order, the Aadhaar card shall be treated as the 12th document, in addition to the 11 documents. The Aadhaar card is to be accepted and utilised as a proof of identity and not as a proof of citizenship, in terms of Section 9 of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial And Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016," the ECI letter stated.
The senior poll panel official said under Section 23(4) of the Representation of People Act, 1950, the Aadhaar card is already one of the documents enumerated for the purpose of establishing the identity of a person.
"You (Bihar CEO) are directed to bring this in the knowledge of all DEOs/EROs/AEROs and all other concerned authorities for its strict implementation. Any instance of non-compliance or refusal to accept Aadhaar in accordance with this directive shall be treated with utmost seriousness," the ECI Secretary mentioned in the letter to Bihar CEO.
It is worth mentioning here that at the very beginning of the SIR in Bihar, the ECI had categorically stated that its goal is to guarantee the inclusion of names of all eligible citizens in the electoral roll (ER) to allow them to exercise their voting rights, while simultaneously ensuring that no ineligible voters are added.
The poll panel stated that various factors including rapid urbanisation, frequent migration, first time voters, unreported deaths and the addition of names of foreign illegal immigrants, necessitated conduct of a thorough revision to maintain the integrity and accuracy of the electoral rolls.
According to the ECI, after disposing claims and objections till September 25, the final electoral roll will be published on September 30. Printed and digital copies of the final electoral roll will be shared free of cost with all recognised political parties and subsequently published on its website, it said.
Any elector aggrieved by any decision of the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) may appeal to the District Magistrate and the Chief Electoral Officer thereafter under Section 24 of the Representation of People Act, 1950, it added.
Assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held at the end of this year, and the schedule will be announced by the Election Commission very soon.
Also Read
EC Top Brass Holds Discussions With State Poll Officials On Nationwide SIR Preparedness
EC Seeks Public Opinion On Ongoing SIR In Bihar In Wake Of Allegations Of Vote Theft