SIR Row: Accept Aadhaar Card As Proof Of Identity, ECI Writes To Bihar CEO

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar to direct all concerned officials to treat Aadhaar card as the 12th document, in addition to the 11 specified documents, in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the poll-bound state.

The decision comes in the wake of Supreme Court's recent order to the poll panel to accept Aadhaar as a valid proof of identity in the SIR exercise in Bihar.

In its letter addressed to the Bihar CEO, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, ECI Secretary Pawan Diwan mentioned about the order passed by the Apex court while hearing a petition filed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) for accepting Aadhaar as a proof of identity.

"Keeping in view Section 23(4) of the Representation of People Act, 1950, the Aadhaar card is one of the documents enumerated for the purpose of establishing the identity of a person. Accordingly, we direct the Election Commission of India and its authorities to accept Aadhaar card as a proof of identity for the purpose of inclusion or exclusion in the revised voter list of Bihar," read the Supreme Court's order as mentioned in the letter.

Aadhaar card, for this purpose, shall be treated as the 12th document by the authorities, the order mentioned.

The Apex court, however, made it clear that the poll body authorities shall be entitled to verify the authenticity and genuinity of the Aadhaar card, like any of the other enumerated documents, by seeking further proof/documents.

Following the Supreme Court's order, the ECI Secretary shot a letter to Bihar CEO stating that Aadhaar card shall now be accepted and utilised as a proof of identity, and that any instance of non-compliance or refusal to accept Aadhaar would be treated with utmost seriousness.

"In pursuance of the Supreme Court's September 8 order, the Aadhaar card shall be treated as the 12th document, in addition to the 11 documents. The Aadhaar card is to be accepted and utilised as a proof of identity and not as a proof of citizenship, in terms of Section 9 of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial And Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016," the ECI letter stated.