SIR not an issue, Oppn doing drama, not allowing Op Sindoor debate: Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan'

New Delhi: Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh "Lalan" accused the opposition on Monday of indulging in a "drama" and not allowing a debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha. He also said the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar is "not an issue". Talking to reporters in the Parliament complex on a day when both Houses saw disruptions and adjournments amid the opposition's demand for a debate on the SIR issue, Singh, a leader of BJP ally Janata Dal (United), stressed that there is no law-and-order issue in Bihar.

Asked about the disruptions in the Lok Sabha, where a debate on Operation Sindoor has been listed, he said, "The government is ready for all the discussions in the House, it was a big incident, but the opposition is hindering the discussions by causing unnecessary drama." "Democracy functions on the basis of discussions, not drama," he added. "The opposition's intention is to make fun of democracy, that is what it is doing," Singh said.

On the opposition's insistence for a debate on the ongoing SIR, which it has dubbed as an exercise for "disenfranchisement", he said, "What is SIR? SIR is nothing. This is the opposition's fabrication." The JD(U), a constituent in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has voiced support to the SIR. However, some leaders in the party have raised questions over the exercise.

Party MP from Banka Girdhari Yadav is among those who have flagged concerns over the necessity of the exercise. Yadav broke ranks with the ruling NDA to oppose the ongoing SIR and said it will raise questions on the verdict of the Lok Sabha polls held last year.

He was issued a show-cause notice by the JD(U) over this. Asked about the law-and-order situation in Bihar following an alleged incident of rape in an ambulance in Gaya, Singh said "incidents can happen anywhere".

"This is not about law and order, incidents can happen anywhere. There is a huge difference between an incident and law and order. Those who commit such incidents are caught within 24 to 36 hours," he claimed. A woman in Bihar has alleged that she was gang-raped inside an ambulance, which drove her to a hospital after she fainted during a government recruitment test, police said on Saturday. Two men, identified by the complainant who had appeared in the test for the recruitment of home guards, have been arrested, they said.