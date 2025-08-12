SIR: INDIA Bloc Leaders Stage Protest At Parliament Premises

New Delhi: Leaders of the INDIA bloc on Tuesday staged a protest at the Parliament premises here over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar and called for "transparency" in the electoral process. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi attended it.

The Opposition MPs held banners, dubbing SIR as "Silent Invisible Rigging", and shouted slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre. Some of the MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, adorned t-shirts featuring a photo of a voter, Minta Devi, mentioning '124 not out'. The MPs also carried "Stop SIR" and "vote chori" placards along with posters alleging collusion between the ECI and the government.

The Opposition members said in the recently released draft electoral roll, Devi was listed as 124 years old. Talking to reporters, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, "We are protecting the Constitution. One man, one vote is the foundation of the Constitution. It is the responsibility of the Election Commission of India to implement one man, one vote, but they did not do their job. We are protecting the Constitution and will continue to do so."

Alleging fraud in the ongoing SIR, he said, "There is a case of a 124-year-old Minta Devi. There are many such cases."

Echoing similar sentiments, Vadra said, "We are protesting against vote theft. Rahulji, during his press conference, revealed that voter lists contain all fake names and addresses."

Attacking the poll panel, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "The ECI has become a department of the BJP. It has completely failed. For example, in the electoral rolls, there is one voter, Minta Devi, who has been mentioned as 124 years old."

Leaders from the INDIA bloc on Monday staged a protest over the ongoing SIR, alleging vote theft during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Led by Gandhi, Vadra, and other top parliamentarians attempted to march towards the Election Commission's office, before being detained by security personnel and released later.

The Opposition has been protesting in both Houses of Parliament against the SIR, alleging that the ECI's exercise is aimed at "disenfranchising voters" in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections due later this year. They have been demanding a discussion on the issue in both Houses.

There has been a logjam in Parliament over the SIR issue. Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor in the two Houses, Parliament has seen little business ever since the Monsoon session began on July 21 due to repeated adjournments, mostly over the SIR issue.