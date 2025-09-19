SIR In Bengal: Amid Staff Shortage, EC May Rope In ASHA-Anganwadi Workers For Voter Revision Exercise
With West Bengal facing a shortage of government staff and BLOs, Election Commission is planning to involve ASHA and Anganwadi workers for voter list revision.
Published : September 19, 2025 at 11:37 AM IST
Kolkata: Amid full-swing preparations for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, it has now come to light that the state is facing a dearth of government employees and booth-level workers to carry out this work. In view of the staff shortage, West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) is considering deputing ASHA and Anganwadi workers to help finish the task on time.
After the voter list revision exercise in Bihar, it is believed that notification for nationwide SIR may be issued any day. However, West Bengal is facing a shortage of government employees, including booth-level officers (BLOs).
The number of booths in West Bengal is currently 80,681. After reorganisation, this may rise to about one lakh, as 13,817 new booths likely are to be added.
Despite the possibility of additional workload, Election Commission has made it clear that no contract staff can be appointed as BLOs. Also, government employees already working in other programmes cannot take on the additional duty of SIR. The CEO's office has decided to request around 800 data entry operators and thousand other government employeesm but still there are doubts whether so many staff will actually be available. To deal with the shortage, the CEO's office is looking at ASHA and Anganwadi workers to do the job.
Notably, the Election Act mentions that in case there is a shortage of government employees, teachers, para-teachers, education workers, Anganwadi or employees paid from government funds can be used. Even in some cases, central government employees can be appointed with the permission of the Election Commission, it says.
As per officials, carrying out the SIR exercise across the state is a major challenge, with one of the most important task being the house-to-house verification of the voter list. Since Anganwadi and ASHA workers already go door-to-door, EC is of the opinion that their work is similar to this. The Commission has, therefore, planned that about one-fourth of the required workers can be drawn from them.
As far as shortage of data entry operators is concerned, just like volunteers were appointed to fill such gaps in Bihar, same may happen in West Bengal too, sources said.
The Election Commission has already issued a notification for BLO recruitment, with four options:
- Regular government employees (including Group VI teachers or above) who must be voters of the booth.
- Anganwadi workers or contract teachers paid from government funds, with permission from the District Election Officer (DEO) and Electoral Registration Officer (ERO).
- Government employees who are voters of other booths but working in the concerned booth, also with DEO and ERO permission.
- Central government employees, but only with approval from the Chief Electoral Officer or the Election Commission.
Meanwhile, questions are being raised about the safety of ASHA and Anganwadi workers. Citing that teachers and education staff faced threats while carrying out election duty in the past, demands have been raised to ensure their safety.
On the other hand, an Election Commission official warned that fraud and lack of transparency during the SIR exercise will not be tolerated. "Those appointed for election work are responsible for this government duty. The Commission will not tolerate any fraud or lack of transparency," he said.
Recently, the Election Commission of India suspended four EROs and AEROs in the state for allegedly tampering with the voter list. While the state government was initially reluctant, it complied with the orders later. Along with EROs and AEROs, a data entry operator was also placed under suspension.
