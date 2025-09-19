ETV Bharat / bharat

SIR In Bengal: Amid Staff Shortage, EC May Rope In ASHA-Anganwadi Workers For Voter Revision Exercise

Kolkata: Amid full-swing preparations for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, it has now come to light that the state is facing a dearth of government employees and booth-level workers to carry out this work. In view of the staff shortage, West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) is considering deputing ASHA and Anganwadi workers to help finish the task on time.

After the voter list revision exercise in Bihar, it is believed that notification for nationwide SIR may be issued any day. However, West Bengal is facing a shortage of government employees, including booth-level officers (BLOs).

The number of booths in West Bengal is currently 80,681. After reorganisation, this may rise to about one lakh, as 13,817 new booths likely are to be added.

Despite the possibility of additional workload, Election Commission has made it clear that no contract staff can be appointed as BLOs. Also, government employees already working in other programmes cannot take on the additional duty of SIR. The CEO's office has decided to request around 800 data entry operators and thousand other government employeesm but still there are doubts whether so many staff will actually be available. To deal with the shortage, the CEO's office is looking at ASHA and Anganwadi workers to do the job.

Notably, the Election Act mentions that in case there is a shortage of government employees, teachers, para-teachers, education workers, Anganwadi or employees paid from government funds can be used. Even in some cases, central government employees can be appointed with the permission of the Election Commission, it says.

As per officials, carrying out the SIR exercise across the state is a major challenge, with one of the most important task being the house-to-house verification of the voter list. Since Anganwadi and ASHA workers already go door-to-door, EC is of the opinion that their work is similar to this. The Commission has, therefore, planned that about one-fourth of the required workers can be drawn from them.