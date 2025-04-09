'Sir, I Don't Know Hindi, Can I Tell My Story In Telugu?', AP Woman Requests PM Modi At Mudra Event

New Delhi: During an event commemorating the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana scheme — which aims to provide loans of up to Rs. 10 lakh to the non-corporate, non-farm small/micro-enterprises — a woman entrepreneur from Andhra Pradesh shared her inspiring journey with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting to speak in Telugu, as she did not know Hindi. To which, Modi readily agreed, allowing her to express herself comfortably.

Recounting her story, she said, "I got married in 2009 and was a housewife until 2019. I attended a 13-day training programme on making jute bags at the Regional Training Centre of Canara Bank. Following this, the bank provided me with a Mudra loan of Rs 2 lakh without any collateral. With this, I started my business in November 2019. Seeing my repayment record, the bank later sanctioned another loan of Rs 9.5 lakh in 2022."

"Today, I employ about 15 women, all of whom are housewives trained at the Rural Self-Employment Training Centre. Once, I was a trainee there, and now, I am training several women. I am very grateful for this opportunity," she proudly added. The Prime Minister congratulated her for her achievements and lauded her efforts in empowering other women.