'SIR A Conspiracy': Tejashwi Yadav Threatens To Boycott Bihar Assembly Elections

Patna: As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's voter list reaches its last leg, Leader of Opposition and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday raised serious concerns and accused the Election Commission of deliberately trying to weaken the opposition, especially the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Yadav termed the SIR exercise a "conspiracy" to weaken the Opposition and claimed that the names of traditional RJD voters are being removed under the guise of revision. He also threatened to boycott the upcoming elections if this situation prevails.

Speaking to the media, the RJD leader said, "The EC's recent press note stated that 52-55 lakh voters were not found (at their address). The whole (SIR) exercise is just a formality and there is no transparency in the process. People are scared that if their names are deleted from the voter list, their ration and pension would eventually stop. Earlier, voters elected governments, but now government is electing voters. This is being done through the Election Commission."

The RJD has been aggressively protesting the voter list revision, both on the streets and inside the Bihar Assembly, leading to frequent disruptions in the ongoing monsoon session.

Tejashwi Yadav also accused the Election Commission of removing the names of RJD supporters from the list. "Our voters are being targeted, and their names are being removed. If this happens, we will not sit quietly," he said.

He further said that discussions will soon be held with all Mahagathbandhan allies to decide on the future course of action. "We will see what the public wants, and what is the opinion of other leaders in the Opposition, and then take a final decision collectively," he said.

"If you (EC) have dishonestly prepared everything and decided already who will get how many seats, then do not hold elections at all," he remarked.

Amid growing criticism, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had told the Supreme Court on Tuesday (July 22) that the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar adds to the purity of elections by weeding out ineligibles from the electoral roll, and that the exercise has been initiated to restore public confidence in the integrity of the electoral roll. The poll body has also defended its authority to seek proof of citizenship during the SIR, saying that it is fully competent to require a person claiming citizenship by birth to produce relevant documents for inclusion in the electoral roll.