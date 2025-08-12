SIR Acceptable If Current Lok Sabha Is Dismantled: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary and the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, Abhishek Banerjee, on Tuesday said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) proposed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) was acceptable only if the current Parliament is dissolved.

"If I agree with you that SIR was necessary since there were manipulations in the electoral roll, then you will also have to accept that the last Lok Sabha elections were conducted with that manipulated list. So the current Parliament should be dismantled. Since the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister were elected by that manipulated voters' list, they should also resign. In the meantime, there were Assembly elections in some states, with a manipulated voters' list. So the Assemblies in those states should also be dismantled," Banerjee told reporters outside the Kolkata Airport before leaving for Delhi.

"The electoral roll for Bengal is wrong, and that of Gujarat or Uttar Pradesh is correct? This cannot continue. If special corrections have to be made, then the electoral roll should be revised all over the country simultaneously, and we have no objection to that," he said.

The TMC MP alleged that in Karnataka, the name of the same voter has been found in four places and thousands of addresses are fake. In Maharashtra, the number of voters had increased by 40 lakhs in just five months between the Lok Sabha elections and the assembly elections, won by the BJP. "The BJP is playing with the electoral roll this way, and the ECI is not taking action," he added.

He said legal action should be initiated against former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar since such elections with a manipulated electoral roll were conducted under his leadership. He said the Delhi Police used unnecessary force on the Opposition MPs' peaceful march to the ECI office on Monday. "We had some simple questions. Why would the SIR be enforced? Why should there not be a digital electoral roll after so many years? But the ECI officials were not willing to answer these questions. So they did not allow us to enter," Banerjee said.

The ECI on Monday issued a fact-check dismissing statements issued by the agitating Opposition leaders over alleged "voter list manipulation" as "incorrect". Sharing details of meetings held with political parties before the publication of the draft electoral roll in Bihar, at the time of publication of the draft roll, and after the publication of the draft roll, the ECI claimed to maintain the highest degree of transparency in the exercise.

Claiming that pure electoral rolls strengthen democracy, the ECI reissued the actual order of SIR in Bihar and issued links to videos carrying testimonials of representatives of political parties, including the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Left. The ECI's fact-check was issued on a day when the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, led a united protest march of the INDIA bloc parties from Parliament to the ECI's office at Nirvachan Sadan in Delhi.

"This is just the beginning. Now we will surround the ECI office with one lakh people. We will expose this game of the BJP in front of the people of the country," he warned.