Singrauli: 2 Youths Dead In Coal Mine Truck Accident, Angry Crowd Set Many Vehicles Ablaze

The local public turned angry over the death of the youths and torched about 5 buses and trucks belonging to the coal mine in Singrauli.

Villagers turn violent over death of youths in accident in Singrauli.
Villagers turn violent over death of youths in accident in Singrauli. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 15, 2025, 10:41 PM IST

Singrauli: After the death of two youths in a horrific road accident in the Singrauli district, a crowd turned violent. A major accident took place on Friday near Amiliya valley, 35 km from the district headquarters. Two youths died after being hit by a loaded coal mine truck. People angry with the incident then set fire to coal mine vehicles, trucks and buses, which created a tense situation.

In the accident, the bike riders died on the spot. After the incident, the villagers gathered on the spot and started setting fire to many vehicles of the company in anger. During this, 4-5 buses and trucks caught fire.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, police and administration teams reached Amiliya and controlled the fire with the help of the fire brigade. During this, the police chased away the crowd. During this, many policemen including the station in-charge got injured. Seeing the tension, many senior officials of the district reached the spot and tried to calm the crowd. After the incident, the villagers again tried to block the road, after which SP Manish Khatri brought the situation under control by sending forces from several police stations to the spot.

Regarding this incident, DIG and in-charge IG Saket Pandey said, "Two people died in the accident, after which a large crowd gathered and there is a tense situation after the arson. The SP has been sent to the spot. More than 100 soldiers including the Superintendent of Police are deployed."

