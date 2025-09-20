ETV Bharat / bharat

Autopsy Of Zubeen's Body Completed In Singapore: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the post-mortem examination of popular singer Zubeen Garg's body was completed in Singapore. The mortal remains of the singer were being handed over to those who accompanied him there, Sarma said.

''The post-mortem of our beloved Zubeen Garg has been completed in Singapore. His mortal remains are now being handed over to the accompanying team — Shekar Jothi Goswami, Sandeepan Garg, and Siddharth Sharma (Manager) — in the presence of officers from the Indian Embassy," the CM posted on 'X'.

Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule had informed Sarma on Friday night that Garg died while "swimming without a life jacket" in the island country. Garg had gone with 17 others on a yacht trip and died while "swimming in the sea without a life jacket", Sarma had said.

The crew members of the yacht and guards had insisted that Garg should wear it, the CM said. "Garg had initially worn the life jacket, but after a few seconds, he took it off, claiming that it was oversized and he was finding it difficult to swim," Sarma said.

"The high commissioner has sent me a list of people accompanying Zubeen, and it includes 11 people, including one Abhimanyu Talukdar, who had booked the yacht, from the Assamese community living in Singapore, four members of the singer's team, and two crew members,'' Sarma said after visiting the singer's residence in Kahilipara area here on Friday night.

The singer was "found floating in the sea, and the crew of the yacht tried to revive him, and he was again given CPR at the port" before being rushed to the Singapore General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the chief minister said. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency procedure used during cardiac or respiratory arrest.