Singer Rahul Fazilpuria Escapes Gunfire Attack In Gurugram, Probe Underway

Gurugram: Popular Bollywood, pop and Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria was fired upon by unidentified assailants in Gurugram on Monday night. Fortunately, he escaped unhurt. The attack took place near the CSD Apartments in Gurugram, Haryana, when Rahul was travelling in his car.
According to the police, the attackers were in a Tata Punch car. While Rahul was heading towards Badshahpur via the Southern Peripheral Road, the suspects followed his vehicle and opened fire. Sensing the danger, Rahul sped up his car and managed to evade the attackers. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.
Who is Rahul Fazilpuria?
Rahul Fazilpuria, whose real name is Rahul Yadav, is a well-known Haryanvi and Bollywood singer, especially popular among the youth. He hails from Fazilpuria village in Gurugram district.
In 2023, his name surfaced in a controversy related to Elvish Yadav, who was accused of using snake venom. Rahul Fazilpuria was also embroiled in a dispute with Elvish during that time.
Contested 2024 Lok Sabha Polls on JJP Ticket
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Fazilpuria contested from the Gurgaon seat on a Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) ticket, but was unsuccessful. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had previously attached his property in connection with an investigation. Top police officials visited the crime scene and are currently probing the case.
