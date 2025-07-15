ETV Bharat / bharat

Singer Rahul Fazilpuria Escapes Gunfire Attack In Gurugram, Probe Underway

Bollywood and Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria escaped unhurt after unidentified attackers opened fire at his car near CSD Apartments in Gurugram, Haryana. ( Etv Bharat )

Gurugram: Popular Bollywood, pop and Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria was fired upon by unidentified assailants in Gurugram on Monday night. Fortunately, he escaped unhurt. The attack took place near the CSD Apartments in Gurugram, Haryana, when Rahul was travelling in his car.

According to the police, the attackers were in a Tata Punch car. While Rahul was heading towards Badshahpur via the Southern Peripheral Road, the suspects followed his vehicle and opened fire. Sensing the danger, Rahul sped up his car and managed to evade the attackers. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Who is Rahul Fazilpuria?

Rahul Fazilpuria, whose real name is Rahul Yadav, is a well-known Haryanvi and Bollywood singer, especially popular among the youth. He hails from Fazilpuria village in Gurugram district.