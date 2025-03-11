Singareni Collieries To Have Women-Exclusive Shifts In Two Mines

Godavarikhani: In a significant step towards gender inclusion and women's empowerment in the coal industry, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has decided to assign an entire shift in two of its mines exclusively to women employees. The initiative, aimed at increasing women's participation in coal production, will be implemented in one mine each from the Ramagundam and Bellampalli regions in Telangana.

Empowering Women in Mining

Singareni has already employed women engineers and officers across various departments, including mining, mechanical, and electrical engineering. To further strengthen their role, the company is providing specialised training to ensure the seamless execution of mining operations under female supervision.

Selection of Mines & Work Allocation

Two mines, one each from Ramagundam (five mines) and Bellampalli (11 mines), will be chosen. The shift will be exclusively managed by women employees, from engineering to operations. A mine with low manpower will be selected to facilitate the transition and ensure efficiency. Singareni will conduct a detailed feasibility review before implementation of the project.

Current Women Workforce

SCCL employs a total of 1,995 women in various roles across departments, of which 201 are officers and 1,794 are other employees. Recently, women engineers have been inducted into the mining, electrical, and mechanical departments of the company, further strengthening female participation and gender inclusivity.

This initiative marks a progressive step in the mining sector, setting an example for increased women's representation in industrial and technical roles.