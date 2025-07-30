ETV Bharat / bharat

Singareni Collieries Chairman Sets World Record By Planting 20K Saplings

Kothagudem: In a remarkable feat of environmental commitment, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) chairman N Balaram has been honoured with the 'Certificate of World Record' for planting the highest number of saplings, 20,000, by a civil services officer.

The award was presented by the Hyderabad-based Vishwaguru Sanstha during a special ceremony held at the GK Surface Mine in the Kothagudem area on Tuesday, which also marked Balaram's birthday. Marking his birthday, Balaram planted 225 saplings, officially crossing the 20,000 milestone.

Balaram began this initiative on June 5, 2019, coinciding with World Environment Day, when he pledged to contribute to increasing greenery through systematic tree planting. Since then, he has been consistently involved in plantation drives across Singareni areas spanning six districts.