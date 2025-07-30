Singareni Collieries Chairman Sets World Record By Planting 20K Saplings

Kothagudem: In a remarkable feat of environmental commitment, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) chairman N Balaram has been honoured with the 'Certificate of World Record' for planting the highest number of saplings, 20,000, by a civil services officer.
The award was presented by the Hyderabad-based Vishwaguru Sanstha during a special ceremony held at the GK Surface Mine in the Kothagudem area on Tuesday, which also marked Balaram's birthday. Marking his birthday, Balaram planted 225 saplings, officially crossing the 20,000 milestone.
Balaram began this initiative on June 5, 2019, coinciding with World Environment Day, when he pledged to contribute to increasing greenery through systematic tree planting. Since then, he has been consistently involved in plantation drives across Singareni areas spanning six districts.
Speaking at the event, Balaram reiterated his commitment to the cause, stating that his tree planting efforts will continue, contributing to environmental conservation and sustainable development.
Known as the 'Telangana Tree Man', Balaram's initiative has inspired many. He planted 500 saplings in a day at Ramagundam I area on July 6. Workers, officials, and public representatives alike have showered plaudits on Balram for his pledge to make the planet greener.
SCCL is observing Vana Mahotsav on a large scale by already planting over 70 million saplings across 14,000 hectares and fixing a target of planting 40,000 more saplings by 2025.
