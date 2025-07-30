ETV Bharat / bharat

Singareni Collieries Chairman Sets World Record By Planting 20K Saplings

Balaram began this initiative on June 5, 2019, coinciding with World Environment Day, when he pledged to contribute to increasing greenery through systematic tree planting.

The saplings planted by N Balram in the SCCL complex.
The saplings planted by N Balram in the SCCL complex. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 30, 2025 at 3:34 PM IST

1 Min Read

Kothagudem: In a remarkable feat of environmental commitment, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) chairman N Balaram has been honoured with the 'Certificate of World Record' for planting the highest number of saplings, 20,000, by a civil services officer.

The award was presented by the Hyderabad-based Vishwaguru Sanstha during a special ceremony held at the GK Surface Mine in the Kothagudem area on Tuesday, which also marked Balaram's birthday. Marking his birthday, Balaram planted 225 saplings, officially crossing the 20,000 milestone.

Balaram began this initiative on June 5, 2019, coinciding with World Environment Day, when he pledged to contribute to increasing greenery through systematic tree planting. Since then, he has been consistently involved in plantation drives across Singareni areas spanning six districts.

Speaking at the event, Balaram reiterated his commitment to the cause, stating that his tree planting efforts will continue, contributing to environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Known as the 'Telangana Tree Man', Balaram's initiative has inspired many. He planted 500 saplings in a day at Ramagundam I area on July 6. Workers, officials, and public representatives alike have showered plaudits on Balram for his pledge to make the planet greener.

SCCL is observing Vana Mahotsav on a large scale by already planting over 70 million saplings across 14,000 hectares and fixing a target of planting 40,000 more saplings by 2025.

Also Read:

  1. Indian Spermtech Seized In Hyderabad for Illegal Sperm And Egg Collection, Six arrested
  2. Visually Impaired Techie Runs Half Marathon To Raise Diabetes Awareness

Kothagudem: In a remarkable feat of environmental commitment, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) chairman N Balaram has been honoured with the 'Certificate of World Record' for planting the highest number of saplings, 20,000, by a civil services officer.

The award was presented by the Hyderabad-based Vishwaguru Sanstha during a special ceremony held at the GK Surface Mine in the Kothagudem area on Tuesday, which also marked Balaram's birthday. Marking his birthday, Balaram planted 225 saplings, officially crossing the 20,000 milestone.

Balaram began this initiative on June 5, 2019, coinciding with World Environment Day, when he pledged to contribute to increasing greenery through systematic tree planting. Since then, he has been consistently involved in plantation drives across Singareni areas spanning six districts.

Speaking at the event, Balaram reiterated his commitment to the cause, stating that his tree planting efforts will continue, contributing to environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Known as the 'Telangana Tree Man', Balaram's initiative has inspired many. He planted 500 saplings in a day at Ramagundam I area on July 6. Workers, officials, and public representatives alike have showered plaudits on Balram for his pledge to make the planet greener.

SCCL is observing Vana Mahotsav on a large scale by already planting over 70 million saplings across 14,000 hectares and fixing a target of planting 40,000 more saplings by 2025.

Also Read:

  1. Indian Spermtech Seized In Hyderabad for Illegal Sperm And Egg Collection, Six arrested
  2. Visually Impaired Techie Runs Half Marathon To Raise Diabetes Awareness

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SINGARENI COLLIERIES COMPANY LTDCERTIFICATE OF WORLD RECORDVISHWAGURU SANSTHA HYDERABADVANA MAHOTSAVTREE PLANTATION

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

'School Chale Hum' On A Tightrope: How Students Cross This Dangerous River In Jammu Kashmir Village

One Year After Disaster Wayanad School Lives Up To Its Motto Of ‘We Will Overcome, For Sure’

Are Dating Apps Making Cheating Easier In India, And Is Infidelity Justified? Unhappy Marriages, Unresolved Conflicts, And Hunger For Validation

Sanhita Manch Returns This August With Its 7th Edition Of Original Plays And Theatre Dialogues

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.