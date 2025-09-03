Singapore PM Meets FM Sitharaman To Boost Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

ETV Bharat / bharat

New Delhi: Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) across key trade and investment areas.

Wong arrived in India on a three-day official visit, marking a key moment in the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations. This is Wong's first visit to India after assuming office, and he is accompanied by his wife and a high-level delegation, which includes cabinet ministers and senior officials.

Finance Minister welcomed Wong on his first official visit to India as the Prime Minister.

"His visit, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic relations, reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to further strengthen the partnership," said the Finance Ministry in a statement.

From Singapore's side, Jeffrey Siow, acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance, and Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry, also joined the meeting. Discussions focused on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across key areas of trade and investment, fintech, skill development, sustainability, healthcare, and connectivity.