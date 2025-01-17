ETV Bharat / bharat

Singapore Key Pillar Of India’s Act East Policy: President Murmu

Both leaders agreed that as India steadily moves towards becoming world’s third-largest economy, growing India-Singapore partnership will bring immense benefits to people of both countries.

In this image released by Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu with Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam during a banquet hosted by the President in his honour, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
In this image released by Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu with Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam during a banquet hosted by the President in his honour, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 7:29 AM IST

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that Singapore is a key pillar of India’s Act East policy and that the growing bilateral partnership will bring immense benefits to the people of both countries.

Welcoming Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his delegation to the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, the president said that with a shared history, a long tradition of friendship based on trust and mutual respect, and extensive cooperation across a wide range of areas, India-Singapore cooperation has gained further momentum in recent years.

She also hosted a banquet in his honour. Murmu said that Singapore is a key pillar of India’s Act East policy and "our vision of the Indo-Pacific". "Our shared belief in democratic values also connects us," the president was quoted as having said in a statement issued by her office.

Both leaders agreed that as India steadily moves towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy, the growing India-Singapore partnership will bring immense benefits to the people of both countries, it said.

Murmu was happy to note that the two countries have recently elevated the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, and have also established a unique ministerial roundtable dialogue mechanism covering diverse sectors of cooperation, including advanced manufacturing, connectivity, digitalisation, healthcare & medicine, skills development and sustainability.

The two leaders also jointly launched a logo commemorating the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore bilateral relations, the statement said.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that Singapore is a key pillar of India’s Act East policy and that the growing bilateral partnership will bring immense benefits to the people of both countries.

Welcoming Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his delegation to the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, the president said that with a shared history, a long tradition of friendship based on trust and mutual respect, and extensive cooperation across a wide range of areas, India-Singapore cooperation has gained further momentum in recent years.

She also hosted a banquet in his honour. Murmu said that Singapore is a key pillar of India’s Act East policy and "our vision of the Indo-Pacific". "Our shared belief in democratic values also connects us," the president was quoted as having said in a statement issued by her office.

Both leaders agreed that as India steadily moves towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy, the growing India-Singapore partnership will bring immense benefits to the people of both countries, it said.

Murmu was happy to note that the two countries have recently elevated the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, and have also established a unique ministerial roundtable dialogue mechanism covering diverse sectors of cooperation, including advanced manufacturing, connectivity, digitalisation, healthcare & medicine, skills development and sustainability.

The two leaders also jointly launched a logo commemorating the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore bilateral relations, the statement said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMUINDIA ACT EAST POLICYINDIA SINGAPORE COOPERATIONSINGAPORE PRESIDENT IN INDIASINGAPORE PRESIDENT SHANMUGARATNAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.