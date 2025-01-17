ETV Bharat / bharat

Singapore Key Pillar Of India’s Act East Policy: President Murmu

In this image released by Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu with Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam during a banquet hosted by the President in his honour, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that Singapore is a key pillar of India’s Act East policy and that the growing bilateral partnership will bring immense benefits to the people of both countries.

Welcoming Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his delegation to the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, the president said that with a shared history, a long tradition of friendship based on trust and mutual respect, and extensive cooperation across a wide range of areas, India-Singapore cooperation has gained further momentum in recent years.

She also hosted a banquet in his honour. Murmu said that Singapore is a key pillar of India’s Act East policy and "our vision of the Indo-Pacific". "Our shared belief in democratic values also connects us," the president was quoted as having said in a statement issued by her office.